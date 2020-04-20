Brian Dennehy dead: Dallas and Dynasty actor dies aged 81

Legendary Rambo: First Blood and Cocoon actor Brian Dennehy has died at the age of 81. The actor was well known for his iconic roles spanning 5 decades on the stage and screen

The American actor passed away on Wednesday night in Connecticut, and his cause of death was confirmed to be from natural causes.

His daughter Elizabeth confirmed the sad news on Twitter earlier this week in a moving statement.

She said: “It is with heavy hearts we announce that our father, Brian passed away last night from natural causes, not Covid-related.

“Larger than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be missed by his wife Jennifer, family and many friends.”

The veteran actor’s incredible career began in the 70s with guest roles on TV shows like ‘Kojak,’ ‘M*A*S*H,’ ‘Lou Grant’ and ‘Dallas’.

He then landed a recurring role on popular soap ‘Dynasty’ back in 1981.

His huge movie break came in 1982 when he played Sheriff Teasle in Sylvester Stallone’s ‘First Blood’, and he went on to star in 1985 sci-fi film Cocoon.

Two-time Tony winner Brian’s most notable comedy role was as Big Tom in the popular 1995 movie ‘Tommy Boy’.

He won a 2001 Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film for reprising his role as Willy in Death of a Salesman.

The late actor’s most recent roles included appearing on TV show The Blacklist from 2016 until 2019, playing the role of Dominic Wilkinson.

He was also in two films last year, comedy flick ‘3 Days with Dad’ and drama called ‘Driveways’.

He’s also acted roles in works such as ‘Silverado’, ‘Gladiator’, ‘Romeo + Juliet’, ‘The Fighting Fitzgeralds’, ‘Ratatouille’, and ‘Hap and Leonard’.