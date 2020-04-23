Brian Dennehy dead: Dynasty actor dies aged 81 – Daughter pays tribute to ‘generous’ dad

BRIAN DENNEHY, who is best known for his role in Dynasty, has died a the age of 81.

Brian Dennehy’s daughter, Elizabeth Dennehy, confirmed the tragic news in a statement. The late actor died from natural causes while at his home in Connecticut.

Brian’s daughter also told fans his cause of death was not coronavirus related. In an emotional statement, she wrote: “It is with heavy hearts we announce that our father, Brian passed away last night from natural causes, not Covid-related. “Larger than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be missed by his wife Jennifer, family and many friends.” The actor was best known for his recurring role in the hit soap Dynasty and had a career which spanned over five decades.

He started his acting career in 1977 with a guest spot on the CBS series Kojak. Brian also starred in a string of hit TV shows including M*A*S*H, Lou Grant and Dallas. He moved on to the silver screen and starred as Sherrif Teasle in Sylvester Stallone’s 1982 Rambo action film First Blood. Brian also landed roles in projects like Dynasty, Silverado, Cocoon, Gladiator, Romeo + Juliet, The Fighting Fitzgeralds, Ratatouille, and Hap and Leonard.

He also starred in Carrie Underwood's 2010 music video for her single Temporary Home. More recently, Brian appeared on The Blacklist, from 2016 to 2019, as Dominic Wilkinson. The award winning actor scooped a Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film for reprising his role as Willy in Death of a Salesman for a TV film adaptation. He's also a two-time Tony winner after first winning the award for Best Actor in a Play for his role in Death of a Salesman in 1999.

In 2003, he won in the same catgeory for his role in Long Day’s Journey Into Night. The late actor starred in two films last year — drama Driveways and comedy 3 Days with Dad. Tributes have been pouring in for the late actor, with many fans taking to social media to offer their condolences. One person penned: “RIP Brian Dennehy, a giant of the stage who was unforgettable in Tommy Boy too.”