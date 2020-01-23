Bridgestone unveils airless tires for big rigs that can hold up to 5,000 pounds

Bridgestone is set to roll out airless tires in a bid to combat the air-related issues commercial trucks face while traveling cross country.

The new design replaces the pressurized air with a recycled thermoplastic ‘web’ that holds up to 5,000 pounds each with the added benefit of never losing pressure.

The Japanese company first plans to release a smaller, lighter version for bicycles- and will show off the design with a fleet of airless-tire bikes at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The flexible web is designed to provide compliance and cushion that pressured air would do in traditional tires and the tread is said to ‘deliver grip levels similar to conventional rolling stock.’

Jon Kimpel, executive director for new mobility solution engineering at Bridgestone Americas told Automotive News, ‘Fleet operators are asking us for these.’

‘This technology solves a problem for them and it saves them money. Their job is to keep their trucks on the road, and you can’t do that when your tires are not properly inflated.’

‘On the truck side,’ he added, ‘there’s an air-related issue every 8,000 miles. If they’ve got a truck that’s not running, it’s costing them money.’

Bridgestone unveiled the design at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas earlier this month, where it demonstrate how it combined a tire’s tread and wheel into one durable, high-strength structure.

This concept, according to Bridgestone, eliminates the need for tires to be filled and maintained with air, and ultimately erases the dangers and downtime associated with a flat tire.

The airless tire is the company’s way of modernizing the tire in order to compete with Michelin, which revealed it was designing its own airless tire in June of last year.

Teaming up with General Motors, the duo announce the so-called Uptis tire (unique puncture-proof tire system) that is made from resin-embedded fiberglass and an aluminium wheel.

The creation required up to 50 patents to protect the technology and its creators claim it can replicate the performance of current tires while also being better for the environment, longer lasting and cheaper.

Michelin executive vice president Erick Vinesse at the Movin’On transport summit in Montreal said: ‘This is a revolutionary prototype. We have proved that this concept isn’t a dream.’

‘This will will bring less stress and more peace of mind – knowing that there is no longer the risk of finding yourself on the side of the road because of a flat tire,’ he said.

Michelin added that the design could also be 3D printed and would be more sustainable and likely to improve fuel economy.

‘The sustainability aspect is critical for the next ten years,’ explained Vinesse.

‘We have an ambition in the next 30 years to be 80 per cent renewable in everything.

‘We need to move towards a more sustainable future where we can provide solutions that have less impact on the environment overall. There’s a global benefit for society and everybody.’

GM and Michelin say the punctures and blow-outs will be a non-concern and the inability to over or under inflate them means they will have a longer lifespan.

A series of spokes replaces the usual sidewall of the tire and it is able to bear the weight of a passenger car or SUV just as well as traditional pneumatic versions.

This was a major stumbling block for previous iterations of the tire which failed to be as hardy as the tried and tested alternatives.

The revolutionary design will also see the existing wheel replaced with a new tread, preventing the need for an entirely new tire to be fitted.

This, Michelin claims, will cut down on cost, materials and time for both the manufacturer and consumer.