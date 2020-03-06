Brigham Young University keeps ban on homosexual behavior on campus

Brigham Young University in Utah has announced Wednesday that ‘same-sex romantic behavior’ is prohibited on campus and that it is not compatible with the school’s honor code.

This has shattered the hopes of LGTBQ students who thought they could be more open about their sexuality after the school changed the honor code policy.

The university, owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Provo, shared the statement on Twitter trying to clarify a ‘misinterpretation’ after it removed a ban on ‘homosexual behavior’ from the honor code.

The statement maintains that the change to the Honor Code’s language doesn’t change the Church’s ‘moral standard’ or their opposition to same-sex marriage.

It wasn’t specified what romantic behaviors are allowed, but it seems unlikely that homosexual couples will be allowed to kiss or hold hands on campus.

‘A foundational doctrine of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ is that ‘marriage between a man and a woman is ordained of God and that the family is central to the Creator’s plans for the eternal destiny of his children,’ the statement read.

‘Same-sex romantic behavior cannot lead to eternal marriage and is therefore not compatible with the principles included in the honor code,’ it continued.

After speculation over the Honor Code’s new protocol, BYU suddenly backtracked and said there was ‘miscommunication’ over what the Honor Code changes meant.

They wrote: ‘In speaking with Honor Code Office Director Kevin Utt this afternoon, we’ve learned that there may have been some miscommunication as to what the Honor Code changes mean. Even though we have removed the more prescriptive language, the principles of the Honor Code remain the same.’

‘The Honor Code Office will handle questions that arise on a case by case basis. For example, since dating means different things to different people, the Honor Code Office will work with students individually.’

BYU said questions about permitted behaviors by same-sex couples would be determined on a case-by-case basis, but the topic was only acknowledge again on Wednesday.

The LGBTQ community and allies shared their disappointment for BYU’s continual ‘anti-queer rule.’

Student Addison Jenkins, a former president of a support group for LGGBTQ, called the blow ‘cruel.’

‘This says: We do not care and we are no longer embarrassed about not caring about queer people,’ said Jenkins.

Protest in front of the wilk since 1pm#honorcode #BYU @JReubenCIark @StJohn724 @byuhco @BYU pic.twitter.com/oYKFEs7nSa

In response, dozens of students gathered to protest BYU’s letter while holding signs reading ‘Stop harming our LGBTQ students’ and ‘Love one another.’

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that sang ‘Love One Another’ and chanted ‘Hey hey, ho ho, the Honor Code has got to go.’

Some people took to Twitter to lash out of BYU for not changing the honor code to be more inclusive to all students.

‘Just when Mormon leaders back down a bit from their homophobia, Brigham Young University (#BYU) makes a strong homophobic stand. It’s time for BYU to be shunned by other legitimate universities and have their academic standing removed.,’ one person said.

Another said: ‘Brigham Young University is homophobic pass it on.’

Just hours before students were celebrating the honor code amendment.

One gay student, Matty Easton, who famously came out during his graduation at the university last year, wrote on Twitter that ‘we did it’.

‘Less than a year ago I joined my student body in protesting BYU’s honor code, a policy that banned same-gender romantic relationships,’ he tweeted.

‘As of today, homosexual relationships are now treated the same as heterosexual ones at BYU :’)

‘Girls and gays, we did it!’

Nathan Cazmersen, a 25-year-old neuroscience major, said he’s against changes that don’t feel like they exemplify the Christ-like behavior encouraged by church leaders.

Cazmersen is straight and an ally for the LGBTQ community. He said some students came out for the first time because of the changes made to the honor code, thinking it was safe.

He argued that it was difficult to read the letter one day after top church leader M. Russell Ballard said that it is ‘evil and horrifying’ to marginalize people based on gender, religious preference or sexual orientation.

‘I feel like it empowers homophobic rhetoric on campus,’ Cazmersen said.

When asked what the changes meant, BYU spokeswoman Carri Jenkins suggested a Q&A posted Wednesday by Kevin Utt, director of the honor code office.

In a section about whether same-sex couples can kiss or hold hands, it refers to an aforementioned line that said, ‘Any same-sex romantic behavior is a violation of the principles of the honor code.’

The Mormon church teaches that being gay is not a sin, but engaging in same-sex intimacy is. Recently, the church has tried to be more open and welcoming of LGBTQ people while maintaining the belief that marriage is meant for heterosexual couples.

Last month, an entire section of the BYU honor code about ‘homosexual behavior’ was removed after students took offense to a clause.

It read: ‘Homosexual behavior includes not only sexual relations between members of the same sex, but all forms of physical intimacy that give expression to homosexual feelings.’

Punishments for violations range from discipline to suspension and expulsion.

In January, BYU allowed same-sex couples to compete in a national ballroom dance competition

BYU, who’s hosted the event since 1997, was required to lift its ban on same-sex couples competing in the US National Amateur DanceSport Championships, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

The change goes against BYU’s Honor Code, which states: ‘Brigham Young University will respond to homosexual behavior rather than to feelings or attraction and welcomes as full members of the university community all whose behavior meets university standards.

‘Members of the university community can remain in good Honor Code standing if they conduct their lives in a manner consistent with gospel principles and the Honor Code.

‘One’s stated same-gender attraction is not an Honor Code issue. However, the Honor Code requires all members of the university community to manifest a strict commitment to the law of chastity.

‘Homosexual behavior is inappropriate and violates the Honor Code. Homosexual behavior includes not only sexual relations between members of the same sex, but all forms of physical intimacy that give expression to homosexual feelings,’ the statement reads.

The BYU Honor Code only began allowing LGBT students to openly state their sexual orientation in 2007.