Brighton plot playing ‘fake crowd noises’ at Amex if Premier League goes behind closed doors

Brighton are considering playing fake crowd noise at the Amex in the event that the Premier League commands clubs to play their remaining fixtures behind closed doors.

The Seagulls are deep in a relegation scrap and still have several tough home games to come once the coronavirus suspension is lifted.

They were due to face Arsenal on March 14, Manchester United on April 4, table-toppers Liverpool on April 20 and defending champions Manchester City on April 25.

Brighton’s final home game of the season was due to be a clash with Newcastle on May 9, but no dates have been set for any of the games as the UK endures its fourth week of lockdown.

And the south coast club’s chief executive Paul Barber says his club is preparing to retain home advantage if matches do go ahead at their scheduled grounds.

“We’ve started to give some thought internally into, ‘could we dress the stadium?'” he said. “Could we make the stadium better than just blue empty seats in our case?

“Could we look at noise being brought into the stadium in some way, but is that really what the fans at home would want and is that what the broadcasters would want?

“Then you’ve got the operational challenges: how would it work in terms of the emergency services? The last thing we would want is to put any more pressure on them.

“We’ve all adapted so quickly and in some ways it’s a real triumph for human beings, so I dare say we would adapt to playing behind closed doors.

“It would be strange, and football but not quite as we know it, but if that is the only way then of course we have to get on with it.”

Tottenham have previously been mocked for allegedly playing atmosphere enhancing noise over the PA system at Wembley Stadium when they played there.

Their first ever Premier League match at the ground was marked with the use of drum sounds over the tannoy to enhance the atmosphere, according to a number of sources on Twitter.

“It sounds like a drum is being played over the PA system encouraging #THFC fans to shout ‘Tottenham’,” tweeted Evening Standard Chief Football Correspondent James Olley. “Cue great ridicule from #CFC fans.”