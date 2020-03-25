Brighton vs Arsenal postponed: Will coronavirus fears see match called off?

Arsenal has called off their Premier League match against Manchester City tonight over coronavirus fears – but what does this mean for the game against Brighton on Saturday afternoon?

Arsenal’s Premier League match with Manchester City on Wednesday has been postponed as a “precautionary measure”, after several Gunners players were put into self-isolation. The news comes after Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis announced he tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

Marinakis, 52, announced on Tuesday he had tested positive for Covid-19. The Nottingham Forest boss met a number of Gunners players when the side hosted Olympiakos in a Europa League match two weeks ago. A statement from the club said some of the squad are believed to have “met the Olympiakos owner immediately following the game”, with some of them believed to have shaken his hand. Now staff and players are being forced to stay home for a 14-day period – which expires on Friday.

A statement read: “The medical advice we have received puts the risk of them developing Covid-19 at extremely low. “However, we are strictly following the government guidelines which recommend that anyone coming into close contact with someone with the virus should self-isolate at home for 14 days from the last time they had contact. “As a result, the players are unavailable for tonight’s match against Manchester City and the Premier League has decided the game should be postponed. “The players will remain at their homes until the 14-day period expires. Four Arsenal staff, who were sitting close to Mr Marinakis during the match will also remain at home until the 14 days are complete.”

Will Brighton vs Arsenal be postponed? The Premier League says it has no plans to postpone any other matches and “all necessary measures are being taken”. Brighton say their home game against Arsenal at 3pm on Saturday “remains scheduled to go ahead as planned”. A statement from the club said: “Arsenal’s match at Manchester City, due to take place at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night, has been postponed after a number of Gunners players have self isolated as a precaution with regard to the coronavirus. “The risk is considered extremely low and Saturday’s match remains scheduled to go ahead with the self-isolation period for those players ending tomorrow.” DON’T MISS

The statement added: “We continue to follow government and medical advice with regard to the coronavirus. “Those players, and a small number of staff, took the measure after they met with Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis on Thursday, February 27 at the Europa League tie between the clubs at the Emirates. “Mr Marinakis confirmed yesterday he has tested positive for the virus. “Arsenal have confirmed none of the staff or players are showing any symptoms of the virus.”

Will Premier League be cancelled? The Premier League says it has no plans to cancel any furhter matches. But not everyone is so sure this will be the case, after dozens of sporting fixtures across the world have been postponed. City manager Pep Guardiola says it felt inevitable Premier League fixtures will also end up being played behind closed doors. He said he would rather see games suspended than played without the fans. “We are conscious of it because it has happened already in Italy,” Guardiola said. “The league is suspended, in Spain the next two weeks are behind closed doors. It is going to happen here. The tendency rises at the same level as Italy before and in Spain right now.”

