Brit student discussed terror attack after moaning he had ‘no hope with girls’

Anwar Said Driouich, who was part of a movement called “Incel” which holds misogynistic views, pleaded guilty to discussing plans to launch a terror attack after bemoaning his love life

A British student who is an “involuntary celibate” has pleaded guilty to the possession of explosive, and discussing plans to launch a terrorist attack after bemoaning the state of his love life.

Anwar Said Driouich, 22, was part of a movement named “Incel” – a group that hold misogynistic views, believes in genetic determinism and blames attractive men and women for their own inability to find a partner.

The movement has been associated with at least six mass-shootings in the US.

According to Daily Mail, in messages found on Driouich’s Facebook, it was revealed he had discussed his “hardships” with others.

Driouich, from Middlesbrough, wrote: “It’s f****** humiliating I have no hope with girls man I might as well be a ghost to them its pathetic.

“I want to massacre this place man. I wouldn’t even feel sorry for anyone. I know I’m a cold hearted sob (sic) and I just can’t help it I have so much anger built up in me.”

Police were alerted by a chemical supplier after Driouich bought 10kg of ammonium nitrate online.

Judge Anthony Leonard said the defendant had developed a personality that left him feeling like “very much an outsider.”

He said: “In my judgement the defence that he had possession of an explosive substance for a lawful purpose could never be satisfied by a defendant proving on a balance of probabilities that he settled on viewing of violent imagery and fantasies of violent conduct as a means by which to relieve his emotional pain.

“What is alleged against this defendant is that he went further than fantasising about it and went on to purchase one of the ingredients which can be used to make an explosive.

“In my judgment the issues raised here goes only to mitigation and not to whether he is guilty of the offence charged. If accepted, it will be very relevant to the eventual sentence.”

He will be sentenced on Friday.