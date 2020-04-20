Brit towns facing worst ever invasion of seagulls due to coronavirus crisis

The “gangland gulls” are set to sweep over UK towns this summer and wreak carnage as the coronavirus crisis forces pest control measures to be cancelled

Brit towns are facing their worst ever invasion of seagulls as councils are unable to use pest control methods amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Seaside towns have in previous years brought in measures to fight off the invasion of the winged-menaces.

Tourists and locals have been plagued by “gangland gulls” stealing their food, killing family dogs and injuring children.

But there are fears incidents could ramp up this summer as councils across the UK are forced to cancel measures.

The mayor of one town in south-east Cornwall has now been forced to write to residents to “apologise” they will not have access to gull services this year due to the pandemic.

The mayor of Looe has said sorry to residents after announcing they won’t have access to gull control and egg removal services this year.

Looe Mayor Martin Gregory admitted it will be a worry for residents, because 40 to 50 households a year ask for action on nesting gulls which have become very aggressive.

There are also warnings that urban gulls might become more aggressive than usual because of a drop in food sources in towns.

In a letter to residents Mr Gregory wrote: “As you are aware, coronavirus has had an impact on almost every single part of our lives including the provision of those activities that we have always counted on as essential.

“Unfortunately, this is also the case with the annual seagull control service offered by Looe Town Council which is free for all registering residents.

“With regret, I must inform you that, with the restrictions imposed by the Government on March 23, 2020, it is now impossible to undertake this service.

“Therefore, I must inform you that the seagull egg removal service will not be operational this year.

“We fully appreciate how important this is to our residents and we sincerely apologise for not being able to bring you this facility this year.

“We must remind you that all wild bird species (including Herring Gulls), their eggs and nests are protected by law. Action can only be taken by licensed activities.”