Brit trapped in Peru hostel room 23 hours a day is refused final UK flight home

EXCLUSIVE: Jyoti Madlani spoke to Daily Star Online from a hostel in Cusco. She has slammed the Foreign Office after they booked her on a flight home but did not get her out of the accommodation

A British tourist claims she was refused a final flight home after being stranded at a Peru hostel where she is being kept in her room 23 hours a day.

Jyoti Madlani, 32, has been locked inside the Pariwana hostel, Cusco, after two people tested positive for coronavirus around 10 days ago.

The Foreign Office emailed her at the weekend to tell her to go to the airport as a final flight home was leaving on Monday.

But she was agonisingly not allowed to leave by the hostel, who warned she could face up to 10 years in jail for leaving.

Now she has been left inside her room with five others for 23 hours a day and claims the hostel, who were keeping around 160 inside, has told her it will last up to three months.

Speaking to Daily Star Online from Cusco, the London-based account manager told us: “It’s difficult for us to hear that there are repatriation flights and we’re told we have to stay in our rooms for 23-hours a day, and only allowed to go out to eat and shower.

“And over the last few days some of the staff have fallen ill, so the bedrooms are not being cleaned and the bathrooms are not being cleaned. All we’ve been told is to look after our personal hygiene and look after our wellbeing.

“But it’s difficult when the bathroom is disgusting. Not the hostel’s fault, they are doing everything they can but they are not getting any support from the government.”

Ms Madlani accused the Foreign Office of failing to do more.

She said other embassies have been sending tourists food and money for their accommodation, while she had received no financial help and only received her first food package today.

Ms Madlani, who has no coronavirus symptoms, told us: “Saturday and Sunday I got an email both days saying I’ve got a seat on both flights, a shambles anyway because I don’t know how they have been arranging it and obviously I can’t get on it because the hostel have said if we try and leave we face up to five to 10 years in prison.

“I called the FCO saying please stop sending these emails because you’re getting our hopes up. They full well know the situation, that I can’t leave.

“Basically we need to get written permission from the Peruvian Ministry of Health to say that we can leave the hostel, but it’s the UK government that needs to get that and they haven’t, it feels like they haven’t been doing anything.

“If you speak to the Brits here, they say the same, none of our emails are being read, we’re getting the same automated responses so I said to FCO please stop sending generic emails, it’s not that hard.

“All the other embassies have been sending daily care packages, lunch and dinner. Some of them have been getting fruit, pastries, snacks.

“We have received nothing. It’s treating us as humans, small gesture. All the others are a bit more positive because they look forward to their packages every day.”

Kate Harrison, British ambassador to Peru, claimed on Twitter on Monday that Peru’s Ministry of Health told her it is a 15-day quarantine.

After we approached the Foreign Office for a response, a spokesperson said food parcels had been arranged for delivery.

It added discussions with the Peruvian health minister had taken place on Tuesday.

They said: “We understand that this is a worrying and uncertain time.

“We are aware of British nationals remaining in Tarapoto, Puerto Maldonado, Iquitos, Cusco, Nazca, Chachapayos, Ilo, Tacna and elsewhere in Peru, who were unable to travel on the British Airways flights 26-31 March.

“We continue to work closely with local authorities and international partners to create options to enable the return of British nationals back to the UK.”