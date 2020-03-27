Brit with coronavirus films coughing fit and says COVID-19 made him ‘hallucinate’

Justin Williams weeped and struggled to breathe as he revealed in the footage that his fever gave him hallucinations

A man with coronavirus has told of how he battled with COVID-19 and described his symptoms like a “waking dream”.

Justin Williams, from Kingswood, said he couldn’t get up because the fever “was giving me hallucination”.

The 49-year-old said he felt frightened as he lives alone and had to get an ambulance to come out and check on him.

In the Facebook video, he is caught coughing profusely and appears to be struggling to breathe at some points.

He sobs and says: “It’s been like a waking dream. I’ve been up since 1 o’clock. So three hours now…I don’t know what to do.

“I want you to understand, because if your whole family comes down with it, no one look after your kids.

“Take it seriously.” He had to stop to catch his breath again.

“Take care people, listen to what they are telling you,” he added. “Get off the streets.”

Justin said he was not sure where he could have contracted coronavirus as there were not many people working in his office.

He wept while sitting on a sofa in a dark room, as he gave advice on what people really need when the virus hits.

In a weak voice, he said: “Paracetamol. That’s what you need, you don’t need loo rolls, but paracetamol.”

Justin later gave an update a day later and said he has made a “complete turnaround” – with no fever and no headache but just a cough.

He wrote on his Facebook: “10 days from first symptoms of a sore throat, six days since the cough and fever started.

“I’m not sure the guidelines of seven days are enough. Advice to me from the paramedics was I need to be free of the fever for two whole days to be certain.

“Thanks for all the support. Be mindful, stay safe.”