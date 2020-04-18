Britain’s Got Talent: Simon Cowell speechless as tower of seven dancers topples over

BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT returned last night, kicking off with its 14th series of the ITV show, but Simon Cowell was left speechless after one act took a fall that could have proved to be very dangerous.

The ITV show returned on Sunday with judges Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Amanda Holden, and Alesha Dixon. One group of Britain’s Got Talent contestants left the judges stunned by their death-defying moves, but one 20ft fall had Simon Cowell speechless.

Britain’s Got Talent has a long-standing tradition of seeking out the best acts, whether that be a performing dog or the next big magicians. Last year, it was war veteran Colin Thackery who was crowned the winner of the ITV show after bringing the audience to tears with his performances. The 2019 final was between Colin and magicians X and Ben Hart and it was down to the public’s vote to make the final decision. However, this year the talent will be bigger and better than ever before and it will all be watched over by hosts Ant and Dec.

Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Amanda Holden, and Alesha Dixon have all returned and this time they are looking for even more talent. Last night, X1X Crew showed what they had in a bid to follow in the footsteps of former BGT winners Diversity. The group of youngsters, aged between 13 and 28, left the audience and judges amazed as they catapulted themselves over each other. However, the dance group proceeded to create a human tower with one of the dancers forming a horizontal plank at the very top at least 15-20ft in the air.

It was what happened next that left judge Simon speechless when a stunt could have gone very badly wrong. Once the human tower was complete, one dancer took a leap with the help of his team to stand on the top of the tower. He then took the 20ft drop back down to the ground somersaulting all the way down, he was caught by his teammates, but Simon was left open-mouthed. X1X wasn’t the only act last night of course and viewers weren’t a fan of some of the other performances.

One performance was personal trainer turned magician James Piper, who chose Simon and his son Eric Cowell, to be the focus of his performance. The contestant asked the judge to look at a list of birthday presents the magician’s son Dylan had asked for, and to pick a number. He was then asked to write a loved one’s name on a playing card with the same number. James’ son Dylan then emerged from the audience with a wallet in hand, which contained the same card as Simon’s with his son Eric’s name written on it.