British boxer April Hunter risks jail with defiant photograph

British boxer April Hunter has been praised for posting a defiant picture of herself kissing her female partner in the Maldives, where homosexuality is illegal, in support of LGBT rights.

The Newcastle-based boxer took the romantic holiday photo while swimming in the Indian Ocean country last month.

She wrote: ‘Illegal to be gay in the Maldives and other Muslim countries still, in this day and age is mental, anyways this is our thought.’

Hunter later deleted the photo but was hailed for making a ‘bold statement’ in support of LGBT rights.

According to Human Rights Watch, the penal code of the Maldives criminalises any same-sex conduct between adults.

The punishment can include imprisonment of up to eight years and 100 lashes.

Extremist groups in the Maldives have ‘used social media to harass and threaten those who promote the rights of LGBT people,’ the group says.

Britain’s Foreign Office warns that people prosecuted for same-sex relations can face ‘lengthy prison sentences and fines’.

Hunter has had two bouts since turning professional, beating Bulgarian Borislava Goranova in her debut fight in Newcastle last October.

The welterweight boxer won her second fight in December and her next bout is scheduled for February 29 in Newcastle.

‘How far I’ve come in such a short space of time is quite incredible,’ she told Newcastle’s Chronicle last year.

‘It’s been great and boxing really gave me purpose in life and got me out of a bad situation.

Posting on Instagram to mark the New Year, she said: ‘As I move into a new year with two professional wins under my belt, my confidence is growing, my skills are developing and my determination is now more focused than ever.’

While in the Maldives she posted footage of herself training and also seeing black tip sharks in the water.