British ISIS suspects including Jihadi Jack will go on trial in special Syrian courts

British ISIS fighters including a suspect dubbed ‘Jihadi Jack’ are set to go on trial in Syria from next month.

The cases of ten Britons detained in north-east Syria by the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) will be heard alongside 2,000 other foreign detainees.

The move comes with the Kurds growing increasingly frustrated by the prolonged legal battle over the extremists, after the UK refused to repatriate them.

Abdulkarim Omar, the co-chair of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, told Finland on Wednesday they will begin the trials next month, The Telegraph reports.

The news came after a meeting between the SDF’s foreign relations committee and Finland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

There has so far been no official announcement.

The Kurdish legal system is based on international law and does not impose the death penalty. It is thought that life sentences will be given instead to ISIS affiliates found guilty of war crimes, while shorter sentences of just one to five years could be handed for lesser offences.

Thousands of local ISIS suspects have already been tried in the counter-terrorism courts of the autonomous Kurdish area of north-eastern Syria.

Western countries including the UK and France have been reluctant to repatriate the ISIS fighters over security concerns.

The Kurds have been holding some of the fighters for over two years.

Suspected IS recruit Jack Letts, known as Jihadi Jack, was stripped of his British citizenship last year. He grew up in Oxfordshire to middle class parents before allegedly leaving to join IS fighters in Raqqa, Syria in 2014.

His parents, John Letts, 58, and Sally Lane, 57, slammed the government for stripping their son of British citizenship and claimed that he had been tortured by captors.

He was captured by Kurdish forces as the terrorist caliphate collapsed.

John Letts told Good Morning Britain that his son suffers from extreme Obsessive Compulsive Disorder that caused a fixation with Islam.

‘The British government is shirking its responsibility its passing on a problem that they should be dealing with,’ he said.

He added: ‘The victims of Isis crime deserve some justice here we are shirking our responsibility and passing it on to the Canadians.’

Mr Letts believes his son had ‘humanitarian reasons for going to the Middle East’ and said: ‘He did not go to Syria to join ISIS.’

Mohammed Anwar Miah, 40, a pharmacist from Birmingham, and Aseel Muthana, 22, an ice cream salesman from Cardiff, are also behind bars in northern Syria.