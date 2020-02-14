British mother arrested for killing her son, two, in Finland dies after being rushed to hospital

A British mother arrested in Finland over the murder of her two-year-old son has died today after being rushed to hospital from prison.

Ayesha Ali is alleged to have killed her son Adam last month in her flat in Espoo, around 13 miles from the capital Helsinki, after she told family and friends she was going to kill herself.

The 35-year-old Cambridge graduate was being held in Vantaa Prison near the capital and was rushed to hospital on Tuesday last week, Finnish newspaper Iltalehti reported.

Police confirmed that the mother had died today in hospital.

Crime commissioner Petri Eronen said: ‘The cause of death is investigated under a strict duty of confidentiality. Therefore, we cannot reveal more details.

‘On a general level, we can say that the police are investigating what led to the suspect’s death.’

Ms Ali was arrested on January 22, three days after her son’s body was found in her flat.

Neighbours said shouting had earlier been heard from the apartment block and that when she was led away by police she was allegedly heard shouting: ‘I’ve killed my son’. She was also said have injuries to her neck.

One neighbour said a friend of Ms Ali had been outside in the street shouting up and telling her that they had been there to help her.

Ms Ali, who was reportedly working in Finland as a freelance teacher, is alleged to have been shouting back, claiming that she wanted to die.

The neighbour told the Sunday Mirror: ‘There was a friend of hers looking up at her apartment while shouting, ‘Ayesha! We’re here to help you. We can talk about it.’

‘She was shouting back that she wanted to die. The woman was let into the building by another neighbour and I could hear her saying she had already called the police and they were on the way.

‘When the police arrived, they quickly got inside the building and then into the flat.

‘They attempted to do CPR on the boy. His mum had been saying, ‘He turned blue and is very cold’.’

Another neighbour said: ‘Police broke the lock to get into the apartment. She had only moved in at the start of December. I thought it was an unusual time to move in.

‘There was her and the baby here but no father. I never saw her with a man. He was a lovely little boy – very cute.

‘I would see her taking him out to the park in a stroller. It’s a sad case.’

Witnesses said that when police arrived they went straight up to the flat where they tried to resuscitate the youngster.

Ms Ali’s parents, Imtiaz, 73, and Safia, 68, travelled to Finland to be with their daughter after she was taken to hospital last week, neighbours told Mail Online.

Her mother was a regular visitor to Finland to support her daughter and grandchild.

Tragically, Ms Ali sent her home to Staffordshire just days before Adam died, insisting she was able to cope.

‘Her mum was over in Finland all the time,’ said a neighbour, who has known the Alis for more than 10 years and calls Ms Ali by her middle name, Hena.

‘Her mother stayed with her and she came home on the Thursday and it happened on the Sunday. Hena said ‘I am well now, mum, don’t worry.’

The neighbour, who did not want to be named, said news of Adam’s death and their daughter’s deteriorating health devastated Ms Ali’s parents.

‘They would talk about their daughter all the time and we would talk about the grandchildren. It is so tragic.

‘They are a lovely, lovely family. We have been devastated, as well. It has knocked us for six.

‘The baby was so, so beautiful.

‘Hena was an incredible young woman. She was gorgeous looking and the baby was the same. They did not deserve this terrible thing.’

Other neighbours agreed that the Alis, who live in a road of large detached houses with expansive gardens in a well-to-do area of Stoke-on-Trent, are a particularly kind family. They even deliver food to older people on the street, who need extra help.

‘They are a lovely family,’ said another neighbour. ‘They are very caring and Ayesha was a lovely girl. They were devastated when all this happened.’

Ms Ali had grown up in Staffordshire and had moved to Finland with Adam’s father Adnane Osmane, in January last year.

Mr Osmane had got a job at the Aalto University as an assistant professor.

The couple’s marriage had collapsed after they filed for divorce in May and they had spent many months embroiled in a custody bid for little Adam.

The Sunday Mirror obtained court documents which showed Ms Ali had moved into a homeless shelter following a court battle.

On her website Ms Ali had previously stated: ‘Some recent personal experiences have piqued my interest in family law and the experiences of immigrant women and children in Finland.’

And on June 22, she posted a picture to Facebook of her and Adam with stated she had been visiting him.

The couple, who had also lived in the UK, Canada and China, agreed on joint custody of Adam and Ms Ali was allowed to have Adam stay with her Sunday to Tuesday.

Ms Ali’s father Imtiaz said they were unable to speak about the case but commented that his daughter had not admitted to murder and that it was an ‘accidental death’.

‘She hasn’t admitted to any charges. She has been admitted to a hospital in Helsinki. She is an intelligent woman and highly educated. She has one masters degree, one Cambridge degree and one PGCE. It is such a very difficult time for us. That’s all I can say at the moment.’

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: ‘We are in contact with Finnish authorities and providing support to the family of a British woman who has died in custody.’