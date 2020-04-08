British Queen makes rare speech to lift nation’s spirits

British Queen Elizabeth II, in a rare broadcast Sunday night, spoke about the coronavirus pandemic and her hope that people will take pride in how they responded to the crisis.

She said better days will return and Britain will succeed in the fight against coronavirus.

In the short speech meant to lift the nation’s spirits, the 93-year-old monarch said: “I am speaking to you at what I know is an increasingly challenging time.”

She spoke of a time of disruption in the life of the country, a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many, and enormous changes to the daily lives of all people.

Her brief message continued: “I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge. And those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any.”

“That the attributes of self-discipline, of quiet good-humored resolve and of fellow-feeling still characterize this country.”

She said although there was still more to endure, people should take comfort that better days will return.

“We will be with our friends again, we will be with our families again, we will meet again,” she said.

Self-isolating may at times be hard, people are discovering it presents an opportunity to slow down, pause and reflect, said the monarch.

She praised and thanked the staff of Britain’s National Health Service, including doctors, nurses and support staff and care workers.

Other than her annual Christmas Day speech, the British monarch has only previously made four speeches during periods of crisis or grief in her near 70-year reign.

The Queen’s address was filmed at Windsor Castle by a single cameraman wearing protective equipment.