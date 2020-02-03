British woman and Australian man refuse to stop having SEX on a Philippines beach

A British woman and an Australian man were caught having sex in broad daylight on a busy family beach in the Philippines – but refused to stop even when police arrived.

The pair, named by police as Jasmine Nelly and Anthony Carrio, both 26, were arrested and handcuffed but still carried on romping as they were taken to the cells.

They were seen by shocked locals on the popular Boracay Island in Aklan province.

Cops arrived and stood over the pair while telling to stop but they continued romping last Thursday evening at around 5.45pm – a busy time with many children and families on the beach.

Police Corporal Joel Banga-ora said today that the pair were both so drunk that they tried to ignore police and continue having sex.

He said they had to be handcuffed and dragged to the station but they were still all over each other in the back of the police truck.

They have both been charged and released on bail pending a court appearance in February.

Corporal Joel Banga-ora said: ‘Officers arrived at the beach and they kept going. We were stood next to them and they continued having sex.

‘They were not embarrassed that everybody could see their bodies. The woman’s breasts were fully exposed and the man’s penis was visible.

‘They were so engrossed in each other they did not know what was happening around them.’

Officers handcuffed the couple and put them into a truck to be taken to the local station.

However, police said they continued groping each other even when they were on the way to the cells.

Corporal Joel Banga-ora added: ‘They were very drunk so they were still trying to finish what they started on the beach.’

The pair were detained at the Malay Municipal Police Station and later charged at the Aklan Prosecutor’s Office with grave scandal.

A second charge of disobedience to a person in authority was added because the Australian man allegedly tried to run away after he had been arrested.

They couple posted bail of 6,000 pesos (£90) each for grave scandal and the man paid another 3,000 pesos (£45) for disobedience to person in authority. They were both released on the same day.

Corporal Joel Banga-ora added: ‘The names are correct and the trial has been scheduled for February but there are no exact dates yet. If they don’t show up for trial they will get a travel ban to the Philippines.

‘They have already left Boracay for Cebu City.’