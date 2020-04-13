Britons can’t rely on savings during coronavirus pandemic as a third have under £1k saved

MANY Britons will be unable to rely on their savings if their finances take a hit during the coronavirus pandemic, as a poll has revealed a third of Britons have less than £1,000 in the bank.

The coronavirus pandemic has left many Britons in financial hardship as they face unemployment, pay cuts and a reduction in hours after the nation was put into lockdown last month. Many will be able to apply for financial assistance under the Government’s multi-billion bailout but the support could take several weeks, or even months, before it lands in people’s bank accounts. As a result many people are having to fall back on their savings – but for many people this isn’t an option, with a recent poll revealing as many as a third of Britons have less than £1,000 saved up.

The poll, conducted by savings comparison site Raisin in December 2019, asked 2,000 UK adults: “How much, to the nearest pound, do you have in your savings account(s) today?” 1,152 people responded and 6.5 percent revealed they had no savings whatsoever. Just over one quarter (26 percent) said they have less than £1,000 saved up. The pollsters then used the Trimmean mean, taking the middle 66 percent of responses to give a more realistic viewpoint, to predict one third of Britons have less than £1,000 in savings.

Using the same measure, the experts said the average savings of a person in the UK is £9,633.20. The pollster divided the findings into age categories, with those aged between 18-24 more likely to have less saved up. Just over 50 percent (50.83) within this age bracket had less than £1,000 saved, with over a quarter (27.50) having less than £100. Whereas those aged between 45 to 54 and 55 and over were in a much better position, with 25.85 percent and 18.08 percent having less than £1,000 saved respectively.

The poll also found regional variations, with those living in London having more than four times the savings of those living in the East Midlands. The lowest average savings in the UK are found in the East Midlands with £6,438.48. This was closely followed by Northern Ireland, where the average savings stood at £6,710.00. By contrast, London had the highest average savings with £28,978.40.

This is more than double the West Midlands, at £13,318.35, which came in second place. However the results correspond to the average earnings in each region. With London coming up top with an average salary of £699 per week, with the West Midlands on £551 and the East Midlands averaging at £547, according to the Office for National Statistics 2019 Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings. The grim findings come as leading economists warn UK GDP is headed for a 14 percent contract in the second quarter.