Britons demand Clap for Boris as voters rally support for PM ‘we need him more than ever’

BRITONS are calling for a clap for Boris Johnson following the news that the Prime Minister has been moved into intensive care.

Mr Johnson tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus almost two weeks ago but is still suffering from symptoms of the virus. This evening a Downing Street spokesperson confirmed that the Prime Minister has been moved to an intensive care unit. Concerned members of the public took to Twitter in order to organise a tribute for Mr Johnson.

One Twitter user said: “Surely tomorrow at 8pm we should all clap and cheer in support for Boris. Let’s show him our best wishes and that we’re behind him. We need him more than ever now. Tomorrow at 8pm clap for Boris.” Another tweeted: “Just a thought, maybe we should all get outside tomorrow night at 8pm and clap for Boris! Everyone has their opinion on the bloke, but he’s done the best job guiding and advising the UK in this corona battle and now he needs our support!” A third said: “This man has done our country proud! I know to support the NHS on Thursday nights, clapping is really good. However this week we should all clap for this man! Clap for his hard work, dedication and long hours for our country. who’s with me? Come on Boris!” Another tweeted: “My thoughts, prayers, and all good wishes are with @BorisJohnson and his loved ones this evening. This just shows that Coronavirus doesn’t discriminate and can affect anyone of us. Keep protecting yourself, your family, and others.”

A fifith said: “We need this man at the helm, to lead us through this terrible crisis. He has been working tirelessly for all of us – working to keep us safe and well. Show him your appreciation tomorrow night at 8pm!” Another wrote: “I would absolutely love it if #clapforboris came to be a reality. @BorisJohnson has been a truly inspiring PM in the midst of an unprecedented crisis this century. He has devoted so much to this country in fighting the virus and is exhausted so please, a clap wouldn’t be amiss.” Earlier this evening a No10 spokesman said regarding the Prime Minister’s health: “Since Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistence symptoms of coronavirus. “Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.

“The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary. “The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks for all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.” At the time of writing, Britain has the eighth highest number of reported COVID-19 cases in the world. The UK has more than 51,000 cases in total.