Britons FURIOUS as sick trolls mock hospitalised Boris Johnson – ‘Shame on you!’

BORIS JOHNSON received a wave of online abuse last night after it was revealed the Prime Minister had been taken to intensive care as his coronavirus symptoms worsened. But Britons have hit out at the sick trolls mocking Mr Johnson, as he fights the potentially deadly virus.

Boris Johnson was moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) in St Thomas’ Hospital on Monday night, after his condition worsened. Downing Street have said the Prime Minister is in a stable condition and will remain in ICU for close monitoring. But many people ridiculed Mr Johnson’s ill health, with some social media users suggesting he deserved to get the virus for shaking the hands of coronavirus patients.

One person said: “Boris Johnson called for a bat***t plan that sought to let people get sick and could’ve killed millions; he bragged about coronavirus not stopping him from shaking people’s hands. “If you can’t understand why some people are gonna find this funny, I don’t know what to tell you.” Another user suggested it would funny if the Prime Minister were to die from COVID-19. They wrote: “I don’t think there’s a single thing funnier than Boris Johnson becoming Prime Minister and within not even a year, dying from Coronavirus because his ego made him handshake every single patient at a hospital during a pandemic.”

But Express.co.uk readers have defended Mr Johnson against the vile trolls and urged people to be kind during a time of national crisis. Charla Hodgkins wrote: “How awful, people need to give this man a break he has done all he can for this country including clearly putting his own life at risk. “What happened to ‘being kind’ like everyone was preaching only a couple of months ago. “I hope he pulls through this I really do or God help the state of the country if he doesn’t.”

Mark Gleave branded those wishing Mr Johnson ill health as “clowns” and said losing Boris would be a “great loss” to the UK. He wrote: “Clowns, losing Boris would be a great loss for the future of the country, very worrying thought.” Mary Mac agreed and said: “How can anyone wish this on another person, people have lost humanity, I hope everyone with this gets better, I know that’s an impossible dream, get well Boris we really need you.” Jeanette Hodges wrote: “Shame on you all, what is wrong with a little kindness, or don’t they ever practice such a thing.”

Alison Cope suggested the Prime Minister should be praised for his hard work during the pandemic. She said: “Shame on them, Boris is only victim of trying too hard to do his best and be a great leader. “Last Thursday, he clearly looked very ill but nevertheless clapped for NHS when he should have been in bed – had he not, doubtless people would have criticised him. “I just hope he will get through this.”