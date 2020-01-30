Broadcasting billionaire’s Malibu mansion goes on the market for $115million

Broadcasting billionaire David Saperstein has put his Malibu mansion on the market for $115 million, which would make it the fourth most expensive house ever sold in California.

The founder of Metro Networks put his impressive Malibu home on the market, making it one of a handful of properties in LA county asking for nine figures.

If bought for the asking price, the property would earn its place as the fourth most expensive ever sold in the state.

The current record goes to Bel-Air’s ‘Beverly Hillbillies’ mansion — which media tycoon Lachlan Murdoch bought last year for $150 million.

Murdoch’s estate is followed the Manor in Holmby Hills which was sold for $119.75 million.

Next most expensive is a prized estate in Woodside which was priced at $117.5 million.

David Saperstein’s modern compound sits along 2.6 acres of coastline, overlooking the ocean near Paradise Cove, the mansion is a 12-bed, 14-bath property with over 10,000 sq ft to play with.

For the momentous sum, there’s a private beach along the ocean thrown in.

According to the realtor, living at the home is complete with ‘soulful sunrise to sunset views’ from the infinity pool and says living there is like ‘living on a cruise ship’.

Each floor provides ‘stunning ocean, coastline and island vistas,’ they add.

The kitchen is equipped with ‘steel cabinets, black stone and a Nano Glass island with professional appliances’ and the lower level is linked to a basement entertainment room with an elevator.

Below ground sits a ‘professional 20-seat theatre room’ with professional quality projector and surround sounds.

Apart from a gym, there’s a tennis court and an eight-car garage.

In 2014, after years on and off the market, another of Saperstein’s properties, the ‘unsellable’ Fleur de Lys estate in L.A., finally found a buyer at $102 million.

At the time, it made it the most expensive home ever sold in Los Angeles County.

Three billionaires reportedly engaged in a bidding war for the nearly five-acre trophy estate, the winner closing in 10 days in an all-cash deal that included antique furnishings.

The 50,000-square-foot residence was sold by socialite Suzanne Saperstein, who had the mansion custom built in 2002 with her then husband, Texan billionaire David Saperstein.

They divorced three years after work was finished, and she first listed property at $125 million in 2007 just as the global economic downturn was taking hold.

Mrs Saperstein was awarded the estate in the divorce, and put it on the market in 2007 for $125 million.

Saperstein, who made his fortune developing the idea of using helicopters to provide up-to-date traffic reports, left Suzanne in 2003 for Hillevi Svensson, the family’s 32-year-old Swedish nanny.

The divorce, one of the most expensive in US history, came after Saperstein served his wife with divorce papers as the family’s Gulfstream IV made a stopover in Houston en route from California to Europe.

The reason was Texas is thought to be more sympathetic to men than California when it comes to alimony settlements.

Mrs Saperstein was once described in a Vanity Fair profile as ‘probably the world’s No 1 consumer of haute couture and 18th Century furniture’ – rumored to buy matching designer sweaters and shoes in every color available.