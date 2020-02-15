Broadway star Rebecca Luker, 58, reveals ALS diagnosis

Rebecca Luker shared some heartbreaking news on Sunday with her social media followers.

The 58-year-old Broadway veteran, who has been nominated for three Tonys, posted on Twitter that she was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis – better known as ALS – in late 2019.

‘Hello friends. I have some tough news. Late last year I was diagnosed with ALS,’ she began her note. Luker, a three-time Tony Award nominee, revealed on Twitter Sunday.

‘I have the best medical care in the world and the greatest support,’ she continued, thanking her ‘dear husband’ Danny Burstein. ‘[He’s] been an angel,’ she noted.

‘I will get well. In the meantime, we fight and go forward. Keep us in your thoughts.’

‘Hi friends. Please visit this website (www.prosetin2020.org) and donate what you can to a promising ALS drug called Prosetin. It’s sponsored by #projectALS and needs to get to as many ALS patients as possible. Please help,’ she wrote before her announcement.

Luker has a rich background on Broadway.

The Alabama native started in Michigan theater with Sweeney Todd then moved to New York to appear in The Phantom Of The Opera on Broadway.

She also starred in The Sound Of Music, The Music Man and Nine.

Cinderella and Fun Home followed.

She has also worked on TV with Boardwalk Empire, The Good Wife, Matlock, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and the Hallmark movie Cupid & Cate.

She married Danny Burstein in June 2000 and has two stepsons, Zachary and Alexander.

Her first Tony nomination came in 1995 with her turn Show Boat as Magnolia. Rebecca’s next nomination came for her lead role in The Music Man in 2000. And the star’s third nod came for Mary Poppins in 2007.

Several of her friends wished her well after her ALS news. Bebe Neuwirth wrote, ‘Sending you love sister, always.’

‘Beloved beauty Rebecca—You are such a gift to and light in this World,’ wrote Betty Buckley. ‘I love you so much, and I’m so grateful for the inspiration of your voice and presence. I’m sending you all of my love and many prayers. XOXO.’

‘Thinking of you everyday, Becca. And loving you,’ added Kelli O’Hara.

Patti Murin said, ‘Sending you and Danny all of the positive energy and love we have.’