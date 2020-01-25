Brooklyn man reveals he registered his BEER as an emotional support animal

A New York man has registered a pint of beer as an emotional support animal in the hope that he will be able to openly drink his favorite alcoholic beverage when he is traveling on public transit.

Floyd Hayes, 47, from Brooklyn, filed the request with the USA Service Dog Registration last month and received the registration code ‘1085780890,’ according to Ale Street News.

‘I travel from upstate to Brooklyn a lot, and on the bus they say it’s a federal crime to smoke or have an alcoholic beverage unless by prior written contest, and I always wondered where you get that consent,’ he told the Brooklyn Paper.

‘Not that I’m an alcoholic,’ he added.

When he filled out the service dog registration, he described his beer as a 16 oz, lightly hopped session IPA served in a pint glass.

Hayes noted the beer doesn’t need any training, and it helps with his ‘social anxiety disorder.’

‘I don’t mean it in a heady mental health manner,’ he said. ‘More if you go to a party, and want to break the ice.

The creative director, who is originally from England, told the New York Post that he isn’t ‘trying to make light on anybody who has any emotional issues.’

‘It was really just . . . an experiment,’ he said.

In recent years, the number and types of support animals have grown dramatically, with people seeking out more exotic companions such as pigs, pheasants, rabbits, snakes, and turkeys, but this might be the first time a beer has gotten registered.

Hayes’ story has since gone viral, earning him plenty of fans.

‘NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES!!!!!!’ SiriuxXM host Nik Carter tweeted.

‘What a champ,’ commented journalist Chadwick Moore.

‘Dammit..he may be on to something,’ another added.

However, not everyone was amused.

An unidentified employee at USA Service Dog Registration told the Brooklyn Paper that registering his beer with the company doesn’t mean there won’t be repercussions if he gets caught with his beer in a public place.

‘He can register his beer all day long, it’s not going to get him anywhere,’ she said, noting that you need medical approval to bring an emotional support animal on a plane or place of business.