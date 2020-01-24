Browns’ Kareem Hunt cited for speeding, marijuana in car

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has been cited for a traffic violation and police say they found marijuana in his car.

The scandalized 24-year-old was pulled over Tuesday afternoon in Rocky River, Ohio – on Cleveland’s west side – while driving on Interstate 90. An incident report said officers smelled marijuana in car.

Hunt, who was suspended eight games by the NFL last season for two physical altercations, was put in police cruiser while his car was searched. The report said police found a black backpack on the rear seat and ‘small amounts’ of marijuana were found in three places. The marijuana was seized as evidence.

Hunt was cited for speeding only and released,. There was no drug charge and no indication of how fast he was driving.

A Browns spokesman said the team is aware of Hunt’s situation.

Hunt was signed by Cleveland last February. Two months earlier he was released by the Kansas City Chiefs when a video surfaced showing him shoving and kicking a woman at a hotel in his native Cleveland.

Hunt expressed remorse and did not have any issues last season with the Browns. He rushed for 285 yards and one touchdown after serving his league ban. As a rookie, Hunt led the NFL with 1,327 yards in 2017.

Since the video of Hunt was released, other accusations of violence surfaced against him.

A Kansas City police report names Hunt, along with former Chiefs running back George Atkinson and one other as the suspects who beat a 38-year-old man inside Mosaic nightclub, breaking his rib and nose on January 7.

The NFL is also reportedly investigated a separate incident where Hunt was accused of punching a man in the face at an Ohio resort in June after getting into a verbal altercation.