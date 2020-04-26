Bruce Allpress dead: Lords of the Rings star dies aged 89

Bruce Appress, best known for his role in Lord Of The Rings, passed away in New Zealand on Thursday. A statement from his family said he had died peacefully at home, surrounded by his five children

Lord of the Rings star Bruce Allpress has died aged 89.

The New Zealand actor is best known for played Aldor in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers and also had a role in The Scarecrow starring Al Pacino.

The small screen star spent more than 60 years working on New Zealand TV shows and films after landing his first role in 1960s show The Cheeseman Singer Series.

Bruce later appeared on Kiwi soap opera Close to Home which ran from 1975 to 1983.

He also had a string of roles in Hollywood blockbusters including Oscar-winning film The Piano alongside Holly Hunter.

He lived in Auckland with his wife and had five children, Susan, Jane, Michael, Anna and Peter.

A statement from his family, shared with Stuff.co.nz said Bruce had died peacefully at home surrounded by his five children.

They said his “love for the performing arts was inspired by his mum, who took Bruce on outings to amateur theatre productions while growing up in Dunedin”.

Tributes have poured in for the late actor on social media, with a fan posting: “Sorry to hear about Bruce Allpress’s passing. Lived around the corner from him growing up;. I think his children went to my primary school when I was there. What a fabulous life he had. Condolences to the family. #locallegend.”

Another added: “RIP Bruce Allpress.”

A third posted: “‘Terrific actor with 60 year career on Aotearoa’s stages and screens.”

A fourth penned: “Sending love to Bruce’s family.”

Fellow actor Peter Elliott paid tribute, saying: “I always enjoyed our interactions greatly, and Bruce’s superb humour and wicked p***takes were the stuff of legend.

“I had the greatest pleasure working with him and picking his brains in the 80s and 90s, both in television and theatrical circles.

“On rare occasions I would pop into his antique store for a brief insult and comedic quip or two. And I have always enjoyed his appearances on our screens.

“Although he will be sadly missed, he will also be long remembered. An icon of the era.”

The actor’s cause of death has yet to be revealed.