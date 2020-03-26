Bruno Fernandes explains reason behind Manchester United’s drastic improvement

Bruno Fernandes remains humble despite his major contribution to Manchester United’s progress.

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes insists that the team’s drastic improvement is not just down to him. United have been enjoying a new lease of life ever since Fernandes’ £47million arrival from Sporting Lisbon during the January transfer window.

The Red Devils have won four of their last five matches in all competitions with their new attacking midfielder playing a prolific role with three goals and four assists in nine games. The Manchester giants have proven to be worthy contenders for a place in the top four of the Premier League table with some impressive results recently, most notable of all being their 2-0 win over rivals Manchester City. Many have argued that United’s sudden resurgence comes down to Fernandes but the Portugal international insists this is all a result of good team work.

Fernandes told Sky Sports: “We can talk about a new start after Bruno, but it’s not about Bruno, it’s about the team. “One player doesn’t change a team. A team changes when everyone pushes together for the same side.”

Fernandes has won over the demanding United crowd with his impressive performance and even got a chant dedicated to him. The 25-year-old is very humbled by that reception and is determined to return the favour on the pitch once the season restarts. Fernandes added: “I don’t know, but it’s really nice. “The support I’ve received from the fans since the first day is amazing. In the first game, I listened afterwards to the song they have for me and I thought ‘I’ve been here for two days and they already have a song’.

“I need to give something to the fans, not because they sing my song, but they give me the support I need to help my team-mates and to help United be better. “I need to love them back in the same way because the love they give me in this first month is really good. “If I don’t have the support of them, it would be more difficult for me to come out and be myself, to be confident and do what I want to do in the game, to take some risks with the ball. “You will take the risk and maybe you fail but they are there to support you and give you the push you need to try again.”

