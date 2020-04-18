Bruno Fernandes names manager and player he would ‘take with him’ to Man Utd

Bruno Fernandes has named former Sporting Lisbon manager Jorge Jesus and ex-Portugual youth team-mate Francisco Ramos as the two people he would always choose to ‘take with him’

Bruno Fernandes has so far been a huge hit at Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

But the Norwegian clearly has some work to do in order to become his go-to coach.

During a live Instagram interview with Carolina Deslandes, Bruno Fernandes was asked to pick his dream coach he would always choose to take with him.

He opted to pick Jorge Jesus, the current Flamengo boss who spent three years in charge of Sporting Lisbon.

It was the Portuguese coach took a chance on Fernandes, bringing him back to his home country after his stint with Sampdoria in June 2017.

He was named Player of the Year and became an instant hit at the club under Jesus before the boss departed amid unrest and Fernandes stayed put.

Fernandes was also asked to name the player he would always take with him, picking out close friend Francisco Ramos, a former team-mate from the Portugal youth teams now at Santa Clara on loan from Vitoria Guimaraes.

“It is very difficult to choose, because I have a lot of locker room people who are my friend,” Fernandes said, via Record.

“Wherever I played? Francisco Ramos.”

Whilst nobody from United has yet worked their way to the top of his lists for dream manager and team-mate, his focus on the future is solely with the Red Devils.

Asked what dreams he wants to fulfill, he added: “To be champion of a league. In this case in the Premier League.

“Of course I would like to win the European or the World Cup.

“Everyone has ambitions, but mine is to win the Premier League “