BT Sport to mark Conor McGregor UFC anniversary with three-hour show of all his fights

BT Sport will be showing each of Conor McGregor’s 12 fights in the octagon in full to celebrate the anniversary of his UFC debut victory against Marcus Brimage from 2013

Conor McGregor has made his name as the most famous fighter in UFC history thanks to his antics outside the octagon and his explosive victories inside it.

The 31-year-old Dubliner ended a hiatus from the sport in his win over Donald Cerrone back in January, marking his 10th win in just 12 outings.

McGregor’s first triumph came against Marcus Brimage on April 6 in 2013, and BT Sport are set to honour his career so far with a television marathon on Monday.

The 12 fights will be shown back-to-back from 9pm on the subscription channel, helping fans pass some time during the ongoing social distancing measures put in place due to coronavirus fears.

Their statement read: “BT Sport will mark the anniversary of Conor McGregor’s UFC debut on Monday 6th April.

“On 6th April 2013 McGregor entered UFC’s Octagon for the first time to take on Marcus Brimage, and ever since then, has been a history-maker for MMA.

“From 9pm on Monday 6th April you can watch all of his fights back-to-back on BT Sport 3 and relive some of his biggest and best moments.

“Settle in for three hours of UFC action… perfect for a Monday night at home.”

McGregor has since responded on Twitter, stating that three hours (including adverts) was all it took for him to ‘break the game’.

He said: “Wow! Awesome @btsportufc! Thank you so much. All of my UFC bouts to date.

“This Monday on BT Sports! 9pm to Midnight. 3 hours is what it took me to break the game.

“Including commercials. Enjoy.”

The former Cage Warriors Lightweight Champion has held both the featherweight and lightweight belts in UFC, helping to bring in 9,875,000 pay-per-view buys for president Dana White.

His 2017 boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr. had the second highest PPV buy rate in history, reportedly earning him $85m and his opponent $275m.

McGregor could choose to tune in and watch his ten victories with his family, having previously warned fans: “People should not think for a second that it won’t effect them and put their guard down.

“We are all in this together around the world and will beat this.”