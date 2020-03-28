Budget changes: Will alcohol prices go up, has fuel duty gone up?

AS BORIS JOHNSON’S government today delivers its first budget, can we expect a hike in alcohol and fuel prices?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has today delivered his first budget as he outlined the UK’s spending plans for the following year. He has, however, saved some changes for the autumn budget considering he has only been in the role of Chancellor for four weeks following Sajid Javid’s resignation.

The Budget, or Financial Statement, sees the Chancellor address the House of Commons on matters of national finance and the Government’s intended plans for tax reform. The 2019 budget was delayed as a consequence of the General Election and so postponed to March instead. The Government has already pledged to provide extra money for the social care crisis, which has seen thousands of people made homeless trying to pay for care homes and full-time disability care. The annual flood defence budget is set to be increased following the devastating events of the past few months which have ravaged parts of the UK.

Will alcohol prices go up under the new budget? Chancellor Rishi Sunak has today set out the government’s future spending plans in his first ever Budget. Under the current policy, all alcohol prices are set to rise 2.8 percent – in line with RPI inflation. The Chancellor has, however, confirmed that he will freeze all duties on beers, ciders, wines and spirits. This would have added an estimated 6p to the cost of a 750ml bottle of wine and 8p to the cost of a 750ml bottle of sparkling wine or Prosecco, say the Wine and Spirits Trade Association. A 70cl bottle of vodka would rise around 21p, while a 70cl bottle of gin is set to go up by 23p. Although unclear as to when the duty changes will come into effect, the WSTA warns it could be imminent if the changes took effect.

Wine expert Joe Fattorini said: “Too many people still think wine is enjoyed by ‘wealthy’ or ‘posh’ people meaning price rises aren’t a problem, but that clearly isn’t the case. “If the average price for a bottle of wine tips over the £6 mark as is predicted we risk freezing out millions of hard-working people from a drink that they genuinely enjoy.” Alcohol prices have risen gradually over the years and a bottle of wine is set to exceed £6 for the first time ever. The average bottle of wine in 2016 would have cost you £5.56, £5.73 in 2018 and more than £6 by summer 2020 if the current rate of duties had not been frozen.

The British Beer and Pub Association says the cut in beer duty introduced by ex-chancellor Philip Hammond in his final budget in 2018 saw beer sales rise by 1.1 percent. The BBPA warn, however, that a future rise in the tax could hinder further growth. Chief executive of the BBPA Emma McClarkin said: “Beer sales increasing is clearly good news for our sector. “However this growth will be stifled should the Government go ahead with its planned increase to beer duty on March 11. “Pubs and brewers have an overwhelmingly positive impact not only on the UK economy – supporting 900,000 jobs – but also socially and culturally across the UK, so it’s important that the Chancellor actively supports them.”

Has fuel duty risen? Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that he will continue to freeze fuel duty in what will be the tenth year in a row. The Chancellor has decided to cancel a scheduled 2p-a-litre fuel hike which was due to be implemented next month. The decision comes despite a strong campaign to hike the tax, which already stands at an expensive 58p-a-litre. Freezing fuel duty for yet another full year until at least April 2021 costs the treasury £800million – but delivers on an election pledge made by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Howard Cox, Founder of FairFuelUK says: “We are delighted our rookie Chancellor has listened to common sense, due to our intensive lobbying and back bench Tory pressure. And frozen Fuel Duty for an unparalleled 10th consecutive Budget including George Osborne’s instinctive one penny cut in 2011.” “Rishi is hailed with a huge sigh of relief, by our 1.7m supporters, motorists, motorcyclists, van drivers and hauliers. But to all the anti-internal combustion engine over reported voices, even with this insightful freeze, UK drivers remain the highest taxed in the world.” “And let it not go unnoticed, virtually all countries tax diesel less than petrol too. So, any virtue signalling green tax hike trumpeted to be in this Budget, now avoided, on diesel does not hold water. EU countries see clean diesel as the commercial heartbeat of their economies and so tax it less. The UK must do the same, especially as we are nearly free of the EU’s fiscal shackles.” “This Government must recognise, that drivers do not want to be seen just as environmental pariahs and perennial easy cash cows. We must put money back into consumer spending, free up roads congestion and incentivise drivers to move to cleaner fuels and practical solutions to help lower emissions, without the threat of ineffective vehicle bans and regressive pay to pollute taxes. Any thought of future tax increases on hard pressed motorists, will result in a Drivers Rebellion. Well done Chancellor, that for the moment is postponed.”

