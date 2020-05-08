Burning Man is going virtual this year due to COVID-19

The Burning Man festival is going virtual this year after having to cancel for the first time in its history due to the coronavirus pandemic – and there is already talk of having video rooms for orgies and drug use and setting fire to art installations in backyards.

Organizers revealed last month that they were cancelling the annual arts event that was scheduled to be held in August in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert as social distancing measures were put in place across the US.

They are instead planning to take the edgy Burning Man festival digital.

‘The Multiverse’ had already been announced as this year’s theme prior to coronavirus forcing people to social distance.

Organizers of the non-profit festival say they’re going to lean into the theme as they try to take the festival virtual.

‘We’re not sure how it’s going to come out; it will likely be messy and awkward with mistakes. It will also likely be engaging, connective, and fun,’ the organizers said.

‘On a virtual playa, there’s no limit to who can participate. Like That Thing in The Desert, we will have costs and will need to create some kind of ‘ticket’. We’re working out those details and will share them as soon as we can.

‘It won’t be like the Black Rock City we’ve built over the years; we know there’s no substitute for an in-person experience. It will be a new kind of Burn.

‘We want to co-create Black Rock City online with 100,000 participants to share our passions, explore fun new ways to live more sustainably, connect in these challenging times, and take care of one another.’

There is already talk online of having dozens of virutal rooms on a video conferencing app that will replace the traditional, often x-rated, theme camps at the festival.

Events at last year’s festival included a P***y Worship Altar, a Consesual Non Monogamy Workshop and Sexual Aggression and Dominance with Consent.

Burners – which is the term given to festival attendees – told Vice that they are already planning to throw sex parties on Zoom, take drugs in video rooms and show off their often outlandish festival outfits.

‘Every burner has a tickle trunk full of their costumes. If I do anything on a webcam related to Burning Man, I’ll have my faux-fur jacket on and my flame hat,’ Patrick Daggitt, who is a five year veteran, told Vice.

While it won’t be possible to share drugs like some Burners would do in the desert, some have predicted many will just virtually take drugs in the comfort of their own homes.

‘Should we all get together on our screens and drop acid to have the Burning Man experience? I think people will take that approach,’ Eamon Armstrong, a 10-year veteran, said.

‘But we don’t really want it to be the type of thing where ‘we’re going to have a remote Burning Man’ means doing really large doses of drugs in your home, by yourself. Because that’s dangerous. Also, where are you going to get the drugs right now?’

Ethan Cantil-Voorhees is on the board of the Orgy Dome, which normally runs events at the festival. He said he has already been hosting ‘Zoom orgies’ since COVID-19 lockdowns were enforced.

He told Vice that something similar could be incorporated in Burning Man’s virtual festival.

‘We absolutely will have a presence at Burning Man,’ he said.

‘These parties have evolved a lot in the last four weeks, so five months from now, six months from now, you’re going to see a lot more evolution.’

Some potential attendees have also vowed to build their own giant, wooden Man to burn in their backyards.

‘I think people are going to end up building big art where they live, and they’re going to end up setting it on fire in places they never would’ve set it on fire before,’ Nick Farr, an eight-year veteran, said.

‘I definitely think that people are still going to build art cars, and they’re still going to drive them around.’

Burning Man Project is struggling financially due to the costs of having to cancel the festival.

In announcing the cancellation last month, Burning Man Project CEO Marian Goodell said refunds from tickets would mean ‘substantial staff layoffs, pay reductions, and other belt-tightening measures’.

The organizers urged attendees to instead donate all, or a portion, or their ticket value to the Burning Man Project.