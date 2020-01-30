Busy mum reveals how tweaking the layout of her PANTRY helped her to lose 20kg after having kids 

A busy mother has revealed how tweaking the layout of her pantry just slightly helped her to lose an impressive 20 kilograms after she had kids.

Annette Palma, 33, from Tarneit in Victoria, said she wasn’t in a good mental place about her stomach after she had her three children, and knew that she needed to get on top of her nutrition if she wanted to have any chance of success.

Taking charge of her kitchen cupboards, Annette said she first pulled out every single item from inside her pantry and threw out a lot of what was past its use-by date or wasn’t being eaten.

‘I gave the pantry shelves a good clean, there’s always something that has spilled or leaked without you realising,’ she told The Healthy Mummy.

Then, Annette re-stacked every item making sure that the items she uses all the time such as nuts, flour and oats were easy to get to and so in the middle of the cupboard.

‘I used stackable containers to store my pantry staples so they took up less space,’ Annette said.

The mum-of-three recommends Kmart’s $3 options and writing on them with a black pen so you don’t forget what you’ve got inside them.

‘It’s a good idea to invest in some tier shelves for spices and tinned foods as well,’ Annette said.

She used Kmart’s three-tier shelves, and also put her baking ingredients, snacks and grains in separate containers.

This helped to clear some space inside her pantry, so the overall look wasn’t so cluttered.

Speaking about how her pantry has contributed to her weight loss success, Annette said being organised is key to losing weight.

‘Meal prep has become my best friend and that is why it is really useful to know I have a host of healthy ingredients on hand in my pantry.’

Annette said she knows there will always be days when ‘life just gets in the way’ and you need to have pre-made dinner on hand that can be de-frosted or just a few quick items that can be thrown together to make something tasty.

One of her favourites is some soba noodles, which she keeps in her pantry, thrown together with peas, soy sauce, mushrooms and frozen green vegetables.

Having a clear pantry also saves the mum money, as she doesn’t need to shop as much, and saves valuable time in the kitchen.

‘Everything is easily accessible so there’s no searching for things; everything has a space too which means I’m more likely to stay tidy,’ Annette said.

‘If you fail to prepare in your kitchen, you should be prepared to fail,’ she said.

‘I only allow healthy foods in my pantry now.’

When it comes to her other weight loss secrets, Annette said upping her water intake has helped hugely.

‘Water is so important and helps with bloating which was a huge problem for me, so make sure you’re drinking enough,’ she said.

‘I also drink the Healthy Mummy supplement. I have it every morning in my smoothie and it’s done wonders for my bloating and digestive system.’

Annette swears by HIIT exercises and cardio for toning up her stomach, and also said counter-intuitively not weighing herself has been instrumental.

‘The scales are a very fickle friend and really aren’t a true measure of your progress,’ she said.

‘Definitely weigh yourself but also take your measurements, get a goal piece of clothing and take photos so you can track your progress in a few different ways.

‘Some weeks the scales won’t move but your measurements will and you’ll fit more comfortably into that pair of jeans.’