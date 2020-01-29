Caitlyn Jenner claims she heard Harry and Meghan were looking for a house in Malibu

Caitlyn Jenner has claimed that she heard The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex were looking for a house in Malibu.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 70, told the Loose Women panel that they ‘probably had enough’ to have take such a drastic step back from their royal duties, but added it must have been ‘very difficult’ for the actress.

During her guest appearance, Caitlyn also chatted to the Loose Women panel about her recent stint in the I’m A Celebrity jungle, saying that even after breaking down in a tears during her first night in the camp, she’s ‘glad’ she took part in the show.

Caitlyn offered her take on Harry and Meghan’s groundbreaking move to Canada in recent weeks, and revealed that she heard they were looking for a new property in the California sunshine.

Asked what she thinks will happen next for the Royal couple, she said: ‘I can’t predict as I’ve tried to raise our royal family in the US. It was probably very difficult for Meghan, coming into the Royal Family.

‘It was a big shock to her, she’s probably had enough. Good for them, we’ll see how it goes. I heard they were looking for a house in Malibu. It must have been tough. Everyone deserves to be happy.’

Earlier this month Meghan and Harry made the bombshell announcement that they would be stepping back from royal duties, and added that they will now strive to become financially independent.

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, it has since been announced that they will divide their time between the UK and North America, and they will no longer use their HRH titles.

Since the announcement Harry has flown to Canada to join his wife Meghan and their son Archie, and the statement has also announced that they will repay the funds they used to renovate their UK home Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

During her daytime TV appearance, Caitlyn appeared to be channelling her ex-wife Kris, as she wore a chic Tom Ford dress with zipped detail that was previously worn by the family matriarch in 2012.

Speaking on the panel, the former Olympic champion said she found her first few days in the jungle a huge challenge, but she has no regrets about taking part in the show.

She said: ‘I did the US version 16 years earlier, Bruce survived so I wanted to see if Caitlyn would. It’s important for the gender non-confirming world to be put out there.’

‘The first night was the worst, I had been there before and I remember that it wasn’t a good experience, but people in the camp knew what they were getting themselves into.’

She continued: ‘I woke up in the middle of the night and we were in the losers’ camp and I started crying. I realised that the US one was only 14 days, but this one was 23 days.’

‘I’m very glad I did it, it was a great experience, it’s tough to leave your whole life behind.’

Caitlyn also told the panel that while she enjoyed her jungle stint, at first she struggled to get to grips with her campmates’ vast array of accents.

She jokingly said: ‘All I wanted to do was get out of the jungle and not talk like anyone else… the accents! I had to turn up the volume and concentrate when Andy [Whyment] first started talking.’

During her stint in the jungle, Caitlyn also earned an army of fans when she displayed her amazing physique in the show, but the reality star went onto say she wasn’t keen on stripping down to her bikini.

‘You have no idea the anxiety I’ve gone through to wear a swimsuit, I did it on I Am Cait and I was scared to death,’ she said.

‘Before going on the show, they gave me dos and don’ts, said I couldn’t swear but nudity was allowed. I wasn’t going to give them that shot, it’s private.’

During the interview Caitlyn also candidly spoke to the panel about her now-iconic Vanity Fair cover in 2015, which saw her officially unveil her transformation into a woman.

As Loose Women showed another glimpse of the cover, Caitlyn lifted her fists into the air and shouted ‘yeah baby!’

She added: ‘It was at my house, we had enormous security and we took my garage and converted it to a studio.

‘After I got my hair and make-up done for the first time,I looked in the mirror and it was like the first time I ever saw myself.

’40 years ago, you had these feelings but you didn’t know what they were. I was a little baby and sneak into my mum’s closest.

‘Oh my god what have I just done, have I built this character so big that I can’t get rid of him? There’s so much more to me.’

Caitlyn also confirmed to the panel that she will be making an appearance at the National Television Awards to present one of the prizes, and I’m A Celebrity is also nominated for The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award.