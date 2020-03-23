California congressman Mark DeSaulnier, 67, in critical condition with pneumonia

A congressman representing a San Francisco Bay Area district is in critical condition after he was hospitalized with pneumonia after he fractured a rib, his chief of staff said Saturday.

U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier was admitted to a hospital of March 13 after he fractured a rib when he fell while running, Betsy Arnold Marr said in a statement.

The Democrat tested negative for the coronavirus, she said.

DeSaulnier, 67, was initially in serious condition, but his condition has since worsened to critical, Marr said.

‘The doctors are doing everything they can to care for the Congressman. Mark´s family and staff appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time,’ she said.

DeSaulnier, a Democrat, represents a district that covers much of Contra Costa County.

He was elected to the House in 2014.

DeSaulnier is an avid runner who has completed 21 marathons. He also survived Stage 4 chronic lymphocytic leukemia, according to the the Bay City News Service.

Several fellow members of Congress took to Twitter to offer their sympathies and prayers for their ill colleague.

House Rep. Barbara Lee, the Democratic congresswoman who represents nearby Oakland, tweeted: ‘Congressman Mark DeSaulnier is a dedicated leader and fighter for East Bay families, and a dear friend who I love and respect.

‘I’m sending him strength, love, and prayers today.’

House Rep. Jamie Raskin, also a Democrat who represents Maryland’s 8th congressional district, tweeted: ‘Sending love, strength and prayers for recovery to our beloved Mark DeSaulnier, a great Congressman and leader.

‘All of America is pulling for you and your family right now.’

House Rep. Alan Lowenthal, a Democrat who represents California’s 47th congressional district, tweeted: ‘I’m hoping that all of you can offer your prayers and well wishes to Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, one of my dearest friends in Congress.

‘My family and I are praying for him and wish him a speedy recovery.’

House Rep. Josh Harder of California’s 10th congressional district tweeted: ‘Please join me and Pam in praying for Congressman DeSaulnier.

‘Hang in there, Mark.’

House Rep. Kelly Armstrong, a Republican who represents the at-large district in North Dakota, tweeted: ‘Wishing Congressman DeSaulnier, his family, and his staff all the best.’

Another California Democrat, House Rep. Eric Swalwell, tweeted: ‘Please pray for my colleague and East Bay neighbor.

‘He needs us.’

Tom Peretz, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, tweeted: ‘My thoughts are with Congressman DeSaulnier and his family, and I’ll be keeping them in my prayers during this difficult time.’