California couple bring confirmed coronavirus cases in US to 11

A couple in California have brought the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. to eleven after the husband infected his wife following a trip to China – as three people in New York are now being tested for the deadly virus.

The husband and wife, who are both 57 and live in San Benito County, were confirmed as having the virus late Sunday.

The man had recently traveled to China and infected his wife upon returning home. Health officials said the husband and wife were not hospitalized and have not left their home.

They are the second case of person-to-person spread in the U.S.

Just hours earlier, it was confirmed a woman in the San Francisco Bay area had become the ninth person to be diagnosed with coronavirus after coming from mainland China. The woman, who arrived on January 23 to visit family, had recently traveled to Wuhan – the epicenter of the virus, officials said.

She has stayed at home with family since she arrived apart from for two occasions when she sought outpatient medical care. Officials said the woman has been regularly monitored and was never sick enough to be hospitalized. Her family members have also been isolated at the home and the health department has been bringing them food and other necessities.

It comes as the U.S. implemented strict travel restrictions as of 5pm Sunday. Foreign nationals who have been in China in the last two weeks and are not immediate family members of U.S. citizens or permanent residents will be barred from entering the States.

Under the new rules, U.S. citizens who have traveled in China within the last 14 days will be re-routed to one of eight designated airports, where they will undergo enhanced health screening procedures.

They eight are: John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York; Chicago O´Hare International Airport; San Francisco International Airport; Seattle-Tacoma International Airport; Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu; Los Angeles International Airport in California; Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport; and Washington-Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

Starting Monday, Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Detroit Metropolitan Airport will be added to the list.

U.S. citizens who have been in Hubei province within 14 days of their return will be subject to up to 14 days of mandatory quarantine. The outbreak originated in that province.

U.S. citizens who have been in other areas of China within the last 14 days will undergo ‘proactive entry health screening’ and up to 14 days of ‘self-quarantine.’ Most non-U.S. citizens who have traveled in China within the last 14 days will be denied entry into the United States, except for immediate family members of U.S. citizens, permanent residents and flight crew.

Meanwhile, three people in New York are now being tested for the coronavirus after recent trips to China.

Two people, who are both over 60, have undergone testing in New York for the deadly virus, health officials said late Sunday. The two patients are in stable conditions at Flushing Hospital Medical Center in Queens.

It comes a day after health officials confirmed that a woman visiting New York from China was tested. The woman, who is under the age of 40, had been staying in a hotel for two days when she started developing symptoms. She is being treated at Manhattan’s Bellevue Hospital.

It will take at least 36 to 48 hours to determine whether the three patients test positive to coronavirus.

U.S. officials announced on Sunday that a second evacuation flight to transport American citizens from the coronavirus epicenter in Wuhan is on its way.

The flight should be ready for departure on Monday. There is also a chance that there will be additional evacuation flights due to the high-demand from Americans trapped in Wuhan.

‘I can’t confirm the numbers yet, but this upcoming evacuation might not be the last,’ a U.S. official told CNN.

The second flight comes less than a week after a chartered plane transported 200 Americans from Wuhan to California.

The outbreak has infected 14,550 people globally with 14380 on mainland China. The death toll has jumped above 360 – with one of those being in the Philippines.

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States

So far 11 people have tested positive for the virus in the U.S.

Other confirmed case in the U.S. include a Boston college student who was diagnosed on Friday.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the Boston Public Health Commission were notified by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the positive test results late Friday evening.

After returning to Massachusetts, the man sought treatment, according to health officials.

He returned from Wuhan and landed at Logan International Airport in Boston on Tuesday. The student sought medical attention the next day.

Since his return, he has been placed in isolation and his symptoms are being closely monitored.

‘Our priority is not only to protect and inform the residents of Boston but also to help this man continue to recover. We are pleased that he is doing well,’ Boston Public Health Commission Executive Director Rita Nieves said.

‘Right now, we are not asking Boston residents to do anything differently. The risk to the general public remains low.

‘And we continue to be confident we are in a good position to respond to this developing situation.’

Elsewhere in the U.S., three confirmed cases have been reported in California and one each in Washington State and Arizona.

There have been two cases reported in Illinois – the second case being the first time that the disease has been transmitted from person to person in the U.S.

Concerns about the virus spurred the Trump administration to declare a public health emergency on Friday and bar entry to the U.S. for foreign nationals who have recently visited China.

TSA implement travel restrictions to stop spread in U.S.

TSA put in place new security measures on Sunday where all airlines operating in the U.S. are now required to ask all passengers booked on international flights if they’ve traveled to mainland China in the last 14 days.

Although Chinese nationals or any foreign national who has traveled to mainland China will not be granted entry, this new TSA order also relates to US citizens.

US citizens who have traveled to the mainland need to re-book their flights through one of the seven gateway airports, including, John F Kennedy International Airport in New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago, Atlanta or Honolulu.

In addition, US citizens who have traveled within the past two weeks to Hubei will be subject to a mandatory quarantine of 14 days, believed to be the incubation period of the virus, officials said.

Americans who visited other parts of mainland China will undergo special health screening upon their return, followed by up to 14 days of ‘monitored self-quarantine,’ under the temporary restrictions.

The first quarantines of US citizens potentially exposed to coronavirus in China began hours before the White House announcement on Friday.

Nearly 200 Americans evacuated earlier this week from Wuhan and voluntarily confined to a California military air base for 72 hours of health screenings were placed under a mandatory 14-day quarantine on Friday.

By Saturday afternoon, none of those quarantined showed any symptoms of having the virus, said Jose Arballo, a spokesman for the public health department in Riverside County, where the air base is located. He said test results were still pending.

The order to keep the Americans on the base marked the CDC’s first mandatory quarantine for decades.

‘Since this hasn’t been done in 51 years there’s quite the scramble to work through all the procedures,’ a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official said, adding that the last mandatory quarantine was ordered to fight smallpox.

The official, who requested anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly about the matter, said DHS personnel would take over running medical screenings at airports this weekend to free up their CDC counterparts for other tasks.

State and local authorities will likely play a role with mandatory quarantines, the official said, which could mean ‘a lot of variance across the country for how it gets implemented’.

A DHS spokeswoman denied the department was scrambling and said it has been working on these plans since last summer, when it began contracting medical professionals and readying quarantine and health screening plans in case it had to ramp up for the Ebola outbreak.

‘We were able to quickly tailor those plans and contracts to the coronavirus,’ said the spokeswoman, Heather Swift.

Swift said state and local officials are always involved in public health and emergency response, but that there is a uniform standard.

‘All passengers who receive a positive symptoms screening will be placed in quarantine. Those who show no symptoms will be sent home on self-quarantine,’ she said.

The Pentagon said on Saturday that it had approved a request from the Department of Health and Human Services for assistance for housing support for 1,000 people who may need to be quarantined after arriving from abroad due to the coronavirus.

In a statement, the Pentagon said that HHS had asked the Pentagon to provide several facilities capable of ‘housing at least 250 people in individual rooms’ through February 29.

It said that Defense Department personnel would only provide housing support, while HHS would be responsible for all care and transportation. The statement added that four military installations had been selected in case they were required, including two in California, one in Colorado, and one in Texas.

Coronavirus outbreak is expected to reach 75,000 people in Wuhan

The viral outbreak that began in China has so far infected more than 14,550 people globally.

Most of the 360 deaths have been in central Hubei province of China, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.

Experts believe that the worst is yet to come. According to a study which appeared in The Lancet on Saturday, the number of infected people in Wuhan is likely to reach as many as 75,815 people.

The number is the result of a study conducted by scientists from the University of Hong Kong.

It is based on the assumption that each infected person could have passed the virus on to 2.68 other people.

With Britain, Russia and Sweden among the countries confirming their first infections, the virus has now spread to more than two dozen nations, sending governments scurrying to limit their exposure.

China toughened its own quarantine measures at the center of the outbreak in Hubei province, a day after the US temporarily barred entry to foreigners who had been in China within the past two weeks.

The epidemic has led to mass evacuations of foreign citizens as world airlines halt flights, and risks exacerbating a slowdown in growth in the world’s second-largest economy.

The Russian military was to start evacuating Russian citizens from China on Monday and Tuesday, Interfax and TASS news agencies reported.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying the evacuations would be from regions that had been most affected by the outbreak.

Peskov first said that evacuation will start on Saturday but later corrected himself.

Russia has already reported its first two cases of coronavirus and restricted direct flights to China.

Inside China, Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, was under a virtual quarantine, with roads sealed off and public transport shut down.

