California family beats lockdown boredom with amazing basketball tricks

14 SHARES Share Tweet

Father JoBen Barkey has been entertaining his five children during lockdown by pulling off some incredible basketball trick shots with them.

The family in Anaheim, California, have been posting about their life and how they are coping in quarantine on social media.

One clip starts with JoBen throwing a basketball backwards so that it effortlessly bounces off the roof of his home and through the hoop.

Viewers can hear his children Sebastian, 12, Asher, 11, Judah, nine, Mishayla, seven, and Jame, six, cheer with JoBen who moves the camera to show the kids jumping up and down.

JoBen said: ‘We’re quarantined at home just like many people across the globe and before this pandemic hit where we live, I talked to the kids and told them what was probably coming.

‘But I said not to worry because I would come up with challenges for us to work on if we get stuck at home.’

In one extraordinary performance JoBen throws the ball into the basket without looking through the window of the car he is slowly driving.

Understandably this causes his children to erupt into excitement that includes yelling and some young attempts at dabbing.

It is not just JoBen though.

One trick shows Sebastian rolling the ball onto their garage roof, letting it roll back down for JoBen to back-heel volley into the air for Sebastian to then head smoothly into the hoop.

JoBen said: ‘I want them to remember this time stuck at home for something really fun and not just the hard stuff.

‘Every shot I rely on the kids to give me feedback on where it landed so I can make adjustments.

‘Our whole neighborhood has started watching these when we are out front in the cul-de-sac.’

The family attracted media attention in 2018 when they decided to adopt Sebastian, a Colombian boy they had hosted for a month in the summer.

The family set up a fundraiser to help finance the foreign adoption and Sebastian joined them in California on December 20 of the same year.