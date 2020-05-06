California Gov. Newsom orders all beaches in Orange County close

California Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered all beaches in Orange County to close after ‘disturbing’ images showed masses of residents flocked to the sands over the weekend ignoring the state’s stay-at-home order.

The governor had been expected to shutter all beaches and state parks across California from Friday, after a leaked memo from Newsom’s administration to the California Police Chiefs Association surfaced Wednesday.

But Newsom announced during a press conference Thursday the new order only applies to state and local beaches in Orange County.

‘Orange County has been on our list of health concern and they’ve done a wonderful job down there, I just think we can tighten that up a little bit. So we’re going to have a temporary pause down there,’ he said.

The move to increase restrictions, while many states across the US move to relax their lockdowns, has been met with resistance from officials in the coastal area.

Newsom said the ‘hard close’ of Orange County beaches is necessary to flattening the curve of coronavirus after soaring temperatures drove the public to soak up the sun over the weekend.

Photos showed masses of sun-seekers flocked to the beaches to enjoy the 80F heatwave.

‘The images we saw on a few of our beaches were disturbing – I was very candid about that. We have been very consistent about that,’ he said.

‘We had anticipated a week ago today concerns with that weather coming back up and wanting people to be vigilant. Unfortunately as I say just at a couple of our beaches we didn’t see that happen.’

These actions are putting ‘people at risk’, he said, in what has been one of the hardest-hit areas of the state.

Newsom added: ‘My job as governor is to keep you safe, and when our health folks tell me they can’t promise that if we promote another weekend like we had then I have to make this adjustment.

‘Why undo all the great progress? Let’s move this state forward together,’ he said

The governor praised and thanked leaders and communities across LA and San Diego where he said people continued to comply with social distancing guidelines despite the weekend’s heatwave.

There was ‘incredible leadership in LA County city and local level from Mayor Garcetti – great work being done in San Diego – their county and partnerships… so many outstanding examples where people met the moment,’ he said.

Another 95 people were killed by coronavirus in California Wednesday, taking the death toll to 1,982.

Confirmed cases reached 48,917, with 3,497 people hospitalized and 1,192 of those in the ICU.

The leaked memo to law enforcement Wednesday had suggested Newsom was planning to shut all beaches statewide.

‘After well-publicized media coverage of overcrowded beaches this past weekend, in violation of Governor Newson’s shelter in place order, the governor will be announcing tomorrow that beaches and all state parks in California will be closed, effective Friday, May 1,’ the memo, leaked by Fox11, read.

In the memo, Newsom said he was concerned that California had the fourth highest number of hospitalized patients due to coronavirus.

On Thursday, Newsom denied there had been plans to close beaches statewide.

He said the targeted shutdown of Orange County beaches was ‘exactly the conversations we were having.’

Local officials criticized the plans saying the open spaces are essential for the public’s health and wellbeing.

Orange County Supervisor Donald Wagner said adding to restrictions would be an ‘overreaction’.

‘Orange County citizens have been cooperative with California state and county restrictions thus far,’ he told Fox 11.

‘I fear that this overreaction from the state will undermine that cooperative attitude and our collective efforts to fight the disease, based on the best available medical information.’

Newsom also announced new efforts Thursday to support Californians during the pandemic – including making modifications to guidelines about activities permitted under the order and the launch of a new portal to help parents find safe and licensed childcare.