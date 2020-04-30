California Gov outlines plan for reopening economy amid COVID-19

California Governor Gavin Newsom and health officials have said some workplaces, schools and childcare facilities can gradually reopen once the state improves coronavirus testing and contact tracing.

Newsom on Tuesday floated the idea of children returning to school as early as July as he outlined the state’s steps for reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While other states across the US have already reopened, Gov Newsom said California is weeks, not months, away from being able to lift COVID-19 restrictions.

California currently has at least 45,219 cases and 1,795 deaths.

Newsom outlined four stages to reopening schools and the state’s ravaged economy.

Current stay-at-home orders in order to flatten the curve, building up testing capabilities, PPE and hospital capacity was all part of phase one, Newsom said.

The second stage of California’s response to COVID-19 would allow for some lower risk workplaces to reopen with some adaptations.

It would include retail curbside pickup and the reopening of some public spaces. The manufacturing industry and offices were telework is not possible would also dall under this phase.

‘Phase two is in weeks, not months,’ Newsom said on Tuesday at his daily coronavirus briefing.

Modified school summer programs, an earlier start to the school year in July and August and the reopening of childcare facilities would help the broader workforce return to work, Newsom said.

The state will be ready for this initial reopening once it meets benchmarks like statewide contact tracing, sufficient testing and personal protective equipment to meet demand and a stabilization in coronavirus hospitalizations.

Stage three involves reopening higher risk workplaces, including hair and nails salons, gyms and movie theaters. Sports without live audiences and in person religious services would fall in this category.

The end of California’s stay-at-home order and re-opening the highest risk parts of the economy would fall under stage four. It would include mass gatherings such as concerts, convention centers and live audience sports.

Newsom said higher-risk businesses and activities, such as concerts and large gatherings, would take months to restart.

In regards to schools reopening, Newsom said no formal decision had been made but he acknowledged there have been ‘learning losses’ as parents have sought to teach their kids from home.

Most schools and classrooms have been closed since March when Newsom issued a statewide stay-at-home order to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Districts and families have struggled to adapt to at-home learning.

Newsom said starting the new school year earlier would make up for some of that lost time but warned that schools would look radically different than before.

He previously said schools may launch with staggered start times to limit the number of students in the school at one time and make changes to recess, lunch and other normal school gatherings that draw large groups of students together.

It comes a day after Newsom said social-distancing enforcement would be stepped up after crowds jammed beaches over the weekend in the state.

Newsom chastised beachgoers by saying ‘this virus doesn’t take the weekends off.’

Local officials in Orange and Ventura Counties had allowed access to their beaches even as state parks remained closed, prompting families and groups to head to the ocean on a warm spring weekend.