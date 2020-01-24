California homes evacuated after ‘hundreds and hundreds’ of military explosives found

Twenty homes were forced to evacuate in California after ‘hundreds and hundreds’ of explosive devices were found in the home of a recently deceased 70-year-old man.

Police in Stockton, California, called to a house on Thursday morning where a man was believed to have died of natural causes but found a large number of what appeared to be military weapons in the residence.

Officers called the bomb squad and twenty houses in the surrounding streets were evacuated as a precaution. Street closures remained in effect on Friday until further notice as the investigation continues.

At 9am on Thursday morning, officers called to a residence on the 2900 block of Rockford Avenue, finding the body of a man they first thought to be in his 60s or 70s.

People who know the man found him in the house and called the police. It is believed he died of natural causes.

As police looked throughout the rest of the house, a large number of weapons were discovered, some of which looked to be military weapons and the building was immediately evacuated. It is not yet known if anyone else lived in the house with him.

‘During the initial stages of the investigation, our officers located what they believed to be numerous types of possible military explosives inside the house,’ Officer Joe Silva, a spokesman for the Stockton Police Department, told Recordnet.com.

When the bomb squad arrived, they believed that the devices may have been military, Silva explained, and help was sought from the local Travis Air Force Base.

Officers evacuated twenty homes around the house as a precaution while the Red Cross set up an evacuation center for those affected at the Arnold Rue Community Center on Lorraine Avenue.

Officers do not yet know if the man was in the military or the reason for his stockpile of military explosives.

The collection of explosives is so large that although experts traveled to the house on Thursday afternoon they will be forced to return on Friday to finish the investigation.

Silva reported the investigation of the property could continue into the weekend. The streets closed in the initial shutdown remain closed until further notice.

‘They just left about an hour ago just because of how many types of devices are still in the home, they had to go back and get additional personnel’, he told Fox 40 on Thursday evening.

‘Since there are so many of them, they actually had to leave here this evening and they’ll be back tomorrow morning with more personnel,’ Silva said on Thursday evening.

‘You have to look at each device, determine if it’s live or not and then figure out exactly how you’re going to move it out of the residence.’

Recordnet.com spoke to one neighbor Dale Boyd who lives in the evacuation zone. He did not know the deceased man but said he ‘never caused a problem’.

Boyd claimed whoever the man was he was well within his right to collect the weapons but likes to think he never would have used them.