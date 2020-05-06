California set to close all beaches and public spaces amid Covid-19

17 SHARES Share Tweet

The governor of California plans to announce the closure of all beaches and state parks in a press conference today after soaring temperatures drove the public to soak up the sun over the weekend.

Gavin Newsom, the state’s governor, is expected to announce the tightening of restrictions on Thursday at a press conference, according to a memo seen by FOX 11.

‘After well-publicized media coverage of overcrowded beaches this past weekend, in violation of Governor Newson’s shelter in place order, the governor will be announcing tomorrow that beaches and all state parks in California will be closed, effective Friday, May 1,’ the memo read.

On Monday, Newsom released a scathing tirade against those flouting social-distancing rules, singling out those who flocked to Huntington Beach and Newpoer Beach in Orange County.

‘This virus doesn’t take the weekends off, this virus doesn’t go home because it’s a beautiful sunny day around our coasts,’ the governor said.

The temperatures soared way past 80F as the public flocked to the beach to catch some rays.

Images from the beaches show sun-seekers revelling in the high temperatures but leaving very little space in between each other.

According to advice from the World Health Organization, people should stay at least six feet away from each other; desist from gathering in groups; and stay away from mass gatherings.

Over the weekend, all of these recommendations were ignored.

In the memo leaked by Fox11, Newsom said that he was concerned that California had the fourth highest number of hospitalized patients due to coronavirus.

Some have defended keeping the public spaces open. Orange County Supervisor Donald Wagner, said that the open spaces were essential for the public’s health and wellbeing.

‘Orange County citizens have been cooperative with California state and county restrictions thus far,’ he told Fox11. ‘I fear that this overreaction from the state will undermine that cooperative attitude and our collective efforts to fight the disease, based on the best available medical information.’

Despite the governor’s intents, one of the towns where people were seen flocking over the weekend has decided to keep their beaches open.

Newport Beach city council voted Tuesday to keep public areas open amid the coronavirus outbreak.