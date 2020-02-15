California sheriff’s deputy sues Raptors president Masai Ujiri for at least $75,000 after ‘assault’

A California sheriff’s deputy is suing Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri for allegedly assaulting the officer at the end of the 2019 NBA Finals last June.

In a federal lawsuit filed in California, sheriff’s deputy Alan Strickland and his wife Kelly Strickland have requested a jury trial and are seeking general damages in excess of $75,000, as well as punitive damages, medical expenses, and future medical expenses, as well as loss of earnings, property damage and legal fees.

Strickland is accusing Ujiri of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and two counts of negligence.

The department previously announced it would not press charges against Ujiri, who allegedly failed to show proper credentials to Strickland as he walked onto the court at Oracle Arena following Game 6 of the NBA Finals on June 13.

#BREAKING: Sheriff’s deputy reportedly pushed and struck in the face by a man believed to be a Toronto Raptors executive after Game 6 of the #NBAFinals at Oracle Arena, @ACSOSheriffs says. https://t.co/fobdK9iWEq pic.twitter.com/a4X0IysY5Z

Strickland claims he attempted to stop Ujiri from walking onto the court, only to have the Raptors President ‘hit him in the face and chest with both fists,’ according to the lawsuit obtained by USA Today.

The officer claims he suffered ‘and will continue to suffer, physical, mental, emotional, and economic injuries, including, but not limited to, lost wages, lost opportunity for financial gain, future earning capacity, and past and future medical care and expenses.’

Video of portions of the incident emerged after the Raptors’ victory, but local police never found a reason to charge Ujiri.

‘I am extremely pleased with the decision,’ Ujiri said in a statement after police announced no charges would be filed. ‘While these past months have been difficult waiting for a determination on this matter, I understand the nature of the process and am appreciative of the efforts of all involved.’

‘I am happy that this is now behind me and I look forward to the task of bringing another championship to the City of Toronto.’

‘He has a serious concussion; a templar mandibular joint injury, which is a serious jaw injury,’ civil rights attorney David Mastagni said in a statement at the time.

‘It’s an unprovoked significant hit to the jaw of the law enforcement officer,’ Mastagni added.

Curiously, various photos from as well as a video posted to Twitter by ABC 10 producer Sean Cunningham show Ujiri holding what appears to be a credential in his hand.

When asked about the credential in June, a Toronto Raptors spokesperson declined to offer further comment to the Daily Mail.

Video from the immediate aftermath of the incident does not show Ujiri making any physical contact with police, but a man can be seen desperately preventing one officer from getting to the Raptors President.

According to Alameda County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly, Strickland was struck in the face during the altercation.

‘(The deputy) did not know who the man was and asked for the credential, and that’s when he tried to push past our deputy, and our deputy pushed him back, and there was another push that kind of moved up and struck our deputy in the face,’ Kelly said. ‘At that point, several bystanders intervened and the executive did ultimately get back onto the court without displaying credentials.’

Following the encounter, the deputy learned that the man was Raptors president Masai Ujiri, Kelly said.

Ujiri did ultimately get down to the floor for post-game festivities, interviews, and photographs.

The other issue, according to the deputy’s attorney, is that the officer was also accused of racism.

Many, such as Toronto-based freelancer Andray Domise suggested that Ujiri was profiled for his race.

‘What should have been the proudest moment of Ujiri’s life, and should have been a moment of unadulterated joy for Raptors fans, became yet another footnote in the body of evidence on racial profiling,’ Domise wrote for Macleans.ca.

Mastagni strongly disagrees with the suggestion his client was being racist.

‘This is an issue of credentials or no credentials, not race,’ argued Mastagni.

According to one man, who claimed to witness the altercation, the deputy struck Ujiri first.

‘We were standing right next to the cop when this happened,’ Warriors fan Greg Wiener wrote on Twitter. ‘First of all cop was a hard-ass, Ujiri was pulling out his NBA Pass, the cop did not see badge he put his hands on Ujiri to stop him from going forward. The cop pushed Ujiri, then Ujiri pushed back. Cop was wrong.’

A jeweler known as Ben Baller tweeted about the altercation.

‘The GM of the raptors just pushed a sheriff in here who was fully dressed in tactical gear,’ Ben Baller tweeted, mistakenly referring to Ujiri as the team’s general manager. ‘I never seen such an insane bold move like that. The cop backed down and was low key shook. I mean push like f*** you mama push. Wow!!!!’

Ujiri is known for being fiery and spontaneous.

During a rally before a playoff game against the Brooklyn Nets in 2014, Ujiri yelled ‘f*** Brooklyn’ into a microphone for the benefit of cheering Raptors fans.

Born in England, Ujiri grew up in Nigeria and eventually came to the United States to play high school and collegiate basketball.

After six years of playing professionally in Europe, Ujiri was hired by former Denver Nuggets star-turned executive Kiki Vandeweghe as an international scout. He then moved on to a brief stint as the assistant general manager of the Raptors before returning to Denver as general manager, eventually winning NBA Executive of the Year in 2013.

Ujiri then signed became the Raptors general manager in 2013 and was quickly promoted to president.

And now that his Raptors have won their first NBA title, Ujiri is expected to see even more job offers.

Most recently he was linked to a vacancy with the New York Knicks, who are now reportedly hiring former agent Leon Rose.