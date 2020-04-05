California’s COVID-19 hospitalisations double in four days – shock figures

CALIFORNIA GOVERNENR Gavin Newsom has confirms that the number of coronavirus hospitalisations has doubled in four days.

The governor said on Monday that hospitals are struggling with the virus, with ICU patients tripled as well as regular hospitalisation. The demand on beds has skyrocketed, with more cases being undetected.

Monday saw California’s total number of cases leap up to 1,421. The number was at 746 cases on Friday, showing the highly infectious nature of the disease. Newsom has said the number of patients requiring intensive care beds rose to 597. Overall, California has 5,763 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Governor Newsom has reached out to retired nurses and doctors, as well as medical students, for their assistance.

The state has set up a website to connect retirees to hospitals and clinics that need their services.

California will also help retirees renew their licences, as well as students obtain theirs.

Newsom said: If you’re a nursing school student, a medical school student, we need you, if you’ve just retired in the last couple of years, we need you.”

The state is hoping it’s California Health Corps initiative will bring in more staff. Their aim is to handle an additional 50,000 hospital beds to aid in the battle against coronavirus. An executive order signed on Monday also allows physician assistants and nurse practitioners to perform duties usually performed by physicians and registered nurses, waiving state rules during the crisis. Medical professionals who sign up under the program will be paid with state and federal funds and provided malpractice insurance.

Newsom has also thanked Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for his aid in funding the operation.

Him and Priscilla Chan donated $25 million to the health corps.

The donation was previously unannounced and done to supports the health care workers in the state.

A Facebook spokeswoman said the donation was coming from the company and would help cover costs like temporary housing near health care sites, child care costs and licensing fees.