Call of Duty DOWN: Server maintenance queue hits Modern Warfare and Warzone

CALL of Duty down reports are flooding in right now with reports of Warzone and Modern Warfare players getting server maintenance queue error messages.

Call of Duty down reports are on the rise with Modern Warfare and Warzone players being hit with server maintenance and queue messages. Independent outage monitor Down Detector has registered a huge spike in Call of Duty down reports. Out of those affected some 91 per cent of Call of Duty fans are experiencing server connection issues. The Down Detector outage map says the Call of Duty down issues are mainly affecting gamers in the UK, US and Europe.

The Call of Duty server issues have hit on the same day that a big update has brought solos to Call of Duty Modern Warfare’s SOLOS mode. As the outage hit Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone players took to social networking site Twitter to report issues. One tweeted: “The @CallofDuty servers have gone down”. Another posted: “And of course the Call of Duty servers are down”.

One added: “@CallofDuty servers are down”. And another wrote: “@CallofDuty Why are the servers down?” The official Call of Duty Status page on the Activision website says there is “limited” service for Call of Duty Modern Warfare across all platforms. It says: “We’re currently experiencing connectivity issues. This incident is under investigation.” The COD status page added: “This incident is still open, and we are working to restore online services as quickly as possible.”