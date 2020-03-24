Call of Duty DOWN: Server status as COD Modern Warfare and Warzone stop working

Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Call of Duty Warzone are both down and not working with Activision confirming server status problems for all platforms.

Call of Duty Downtime – It seems that almost as quickly as the problems started did they also resolve.

This is the second big period of downtime the game has experienced overnight, and its possible it won’t be the last.

As we alluded to, with more people logging on to play, the more we unstable servers are likely to become.

Let’s hope Activision and other networks can keep on top of the problems.

Original Story – Call of Duty Modern Warfare servers are down right now with free to play Warzone mode also offline for all players, across all platforms.

The problems began at around 2am GMT with players on PS4, Xbox One and Battle Net for PC all reporting problems.

A message on the Activision Server Status website reads:

“WE’RE CURRENTLY EXPERIENCING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR THESE TITLES: CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 4, CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE, CRASH TEAM RACING NITRO-FUELED”

The “Connectivity drop” across all games is understandably frustrating players and we’ve no doubt that engineers are working on a fix right now.

A new Call of Duty Modern Warfare update is scheduled to go live later today March 24, on PS4, Xbox One and PC, but this downtime does not appear to be related to any maintenance for the game.

It’s possible that with record numbers of people working from home, or simply staying home, that Call of Duty servers are struggling to cope with the record number of players.

More to follow.