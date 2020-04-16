Call of Duty DOWN: Server status latest for Modern Warfare and Warzone

The official Activision support page says Call of Duty server are back online now.

This comes around half an hour after initial confirmation of the widespread Call of Duty server issues that hit today.

Not only were recent COD titles such as Modern Warfare and Warzone affected, but so were Call of Duty games going as far back as 2008’s World at War.

Call of Duty down reports are on the rise with Modern Warfare and Warzone players reporting server issues today.

Independent outage monitor Down Detector has seen a huge spike in Call of Duty down reports today.

Out of those affected some 88 per cent are experiencing server connection issues while others are facing Call of Duty login problems.

The Down Detector outage map says the Call of Duty server issues are affecting players in the UK, US and Europe.