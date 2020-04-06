Call of Duty Mobile Season 5 release date LIVE, update patch notes, 2v2 Showdown and MORE

Call of Duty Mobile fans are counting down to the start of Season 5 Steel Legion.

Call of Duty Mobile developer Activision has announced an April 1 release date for iOS and Android.

Needless to say, Steel Legion launches alongside a big game update. Patch notes will be revealed on April 1, so check back soon for the full list of gameplay tweaks and upgrades.

As Activision points out, a new season also coincides with the release of new Season Ranks and rewards.

This includes Epic rewards such as a brand new assault rifle, a new Killstreak and a new soldier.

“Progress through the ranks to reach Rank Master I in Multiplayer and Battle Royale to earn two Epic rewards – the Man-O-War assault rifle (Multiplayer Ranked Mode) and the soldier, Donnie “Ruin” Walsh, (Battle Royale Ranked Mode),” Activision explains.

There’s even a new 2-v-2 Showdown game mode, which is inspired by Gunfight in Modern Warfare.

“2v2 Showdown, a new game mode, where duos face-off in a round based brawl to the death,” reads the official description.