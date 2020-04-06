Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Remastered: When does MW2 come out on Xbox One and PC?

CALL of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is out now on PS4, and it won’t be long until the new MW2 campaign arrives on Xbox One and PC.

Activision kept its latest project under wraps for some time but it was finally revealed this week that Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Remastered would be available to play on PS4, Xbox One and PC in 2020. The downside is that the latest COD experience is only available to play on PS4 at the moment, but this will soon change. So how long will gamers on Xbox One and PC have to wait until they can play MW2 Remastered?

Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is currently available on PS4 and is coming to Xbox and PC later this month. Since launching MW2 this week, Activision has confirmed that the Modern Warfare 2 Remastered release date has been set for April 30, 2020, on all other platforms. And the expected launch time for MW2 Remastered on Xbox One and PC is 10am PT. A message from Activision confirms: “Relive the epic single-player Campaign from the 2009 blockbuster Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, remastered in true high-definition. “Experience classic missions including Cliffhanger, The Gulag, and Whiskey Hotel as you join Soap, Price, Ghost and the rest of Task Force 141 in the globe-spanning fight to restore order to the world.

“Available now on PS4. Launching April 30 on other platforms. Buy or Pre-Purchase now and immediately get the UDT Classic Ghost Bundle for use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone.” The pre-order is now available on Xbox One and Battle Net, and includes its own bonuses for Warzone. But while fans can look forward to enjoying the single-player experience, there’s no chance of multiplayer support in the future. A message from the development team explains: “Beginning with Modern Warfare last year, the focus has been to bring players together seamlessly in one unified online multiplayer playground.