Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Xbox One release date, multiplayer update

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Remastered has been given an April 30 release date on Xbox One.

Activision has also explained why multiplayer is absent from Modern Warfare 2 Remastered, revealing that classic maps will come to Modern Warfare Remastered instead.

“Rather than release a separate, multiplayer experience as a standalone pack, Activision and Infinity Ward are looking to bring more classic map experiences to new life within the Modern Warfare universe as it continues to grow and build over time,” the company explains.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is out now on PS4.

The new and improved version of Modern Warfare 2 costs £19.99 from the PlayStation Store. PC and Xbox One versions will follow at a later date.

Perhaps surprisingly, Modern Warfare 2 Remastered has a hefty 46GB file size.