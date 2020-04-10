Call of Duty Modern Warfare free weekend: PS4 and Xbox Warzone multiplayer update live

CALL of Duty Modern Warfare multiplayer will be free to play through COD Warzone this weekend as a special treat to PS4 and Xbox One gamers.

: After a bit of a stuttering start, the Call of Duty Modern Warfare Free Weekend has begun on PS4, Xbox One and PC. To access the new COD Multiplayer trial, gamers need to head over to the Warzone game option and scroll down to the bottom. There should now be an option to choose a MW playlist, which provides access to the game’s other multiplayer modes through random selection. There also appears to be another Multiplayer Tab within Warzone Mode, however, the Express Online has been unable to select this option yet. : Activision has confirmed that a free version of Call of Duty Modern Warfare will be available to play this weekend on PS4, Xbox One and PC. The Call of Duty Modern Warfare Free Access weekend is launching on Friday, April 3 and will be available on all platforms. And the best part is that MW will be available to play through COD Warzone, meaning there shouldn’t be a huge download to go through.

There might still be a few hoops to jump through and perhaps a new patch will be waiting for Warzone gamers switching over to MW multiplayer modes. But past that hurdle, everyone should have access to Modern Warfare for free on April 3, 2020. Gamers on Xbox One will need to make sure they have an Xbox Live Gold subscription, but that seems pretty likely if you have been playing Warzone. Call of Duty Modern Warfare free access starts on April 3, 2020 on PS4, Xbox One and PC. And Activision has also confirmed that the big MW update will be going live at around 6pm, GMT. That will be 10am PT for those COD gamers eager to start playing in the United States.

Developers Infinity Ward has also confirmed that the Modern Warfare Free Access Weekend will end at the same time on April 6, 2020. A message from Activision explains: “Starting at 10AM PT on April 3, free-to-play Warzone players can jump into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Multiplayer for free. “That’s right: all Modern Warfare and free-to-play Warzone players can square up together in a varied and fast-paced Multiplayer Moshpit, all weekend long. “If you haven’t played Modern Warfare Multiplayer, now’s the chance to see what you’ve missed. Experience the world-class gameplay, deep weapon customization, and gritty, photorealistic environments that make Modern Warfare Multiplayer the ultimate online playground.” Activision has also confirmed the playlists that will be available to play during the free Modern Warfare weekend.