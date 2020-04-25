Call of Duty Modern Warfare is free to play this weekend on PS4, Xbox One and PC

Once again, Infinity Ward and Activision have teamed up to let you play the latest CoD for free

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is going free to play all weekend following the success the game saw in its previous free weekend that took place earlier in April.

Publisher Activision and developer Infinity Ward have joined forces to open up the multiplayer part of the game to anyone who wants to see what all the hype is about.

That means anyone with a PS4, Xbox One and PC can all jump in and sample the latest CoD online experience (but if you’re playing on Xbox, you’ll need an active Xbox Gold subscription).

To get involved, you can easily get free access to the multiplayer via the free-to-download Call of Duty Warzone (the battle royale part of the 2019 Modern Warfare experience), available via PlayStation Store, Xbox Store or via PC clients.

The free trial is live now, and runs until at 6pm UK time, April 27.

Similarly to the last free trial, any items you unlock, weapon rank you achieve or battle pass progression you make will stay with you until either the next free weekend or if you buy the game.

Also, anything you unlocked during the last free trial will be available to you again here.

You won’t get to choose which games you’re loaded into, though: Activision is making those decisions for you in order to let you play for free.

Activision has noted that free players will have access to five playable maps but has yet to confirm what game modes will be included.

If you’re logging on – enjoy! This is the most popular Call of Duty game in years and it’s clear to see why. Just make sure you get your fill by Monday evening.