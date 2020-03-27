Call of Duty Modern Warfare patch notes: Warzone update for March 27 now live

Call of Duty’s latest update is now live, and it introduces a lot of changes to the game – here’s what you need to know

Call of Duty Modern Warfare players have – finally – got their hands on the game’s latest update after it was delayed earlier this week.

The new update was set to go live on at 6am GMT on Wednesday, but the studio announced it would be pushed back as it worked out a few kinks in the huge patch.

Today’s Modern Warfare update includes the new Operator, Talon, a couple of new free modes, and the next free multiplayer map, Khandor Hideout, the 6v6 map with particularly long sight lines.

“The large centrally located warehouse is a hub of activity and haven for CQB players,” a message from Activision reveals.

“Hunt down your enemies and be wary of marksmen firing down lanes in Khandor Hideout. This new map is available tomorrow, so ready up to jump in and play.”

Infinity Ward is also making changes to Warzone in today’s patch, too: Supply boxes now contain the 725 Shotgun, MK2 Carbine (Marksman Rifle), EBR-14 (Marksman Rifle) and the .50 GS (Handgun).

Full patch notes for today’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare update can be found below:

