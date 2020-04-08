Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 3: Operator first look, Village map leaked

Activision and Infinity Ward has been hinting at what’s to come in Season 3 of Modern Warfare in emails – here’s what you need to know

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 3 goes live tomorrow, and already we’re starting to see a few hints and teases about what the game will likely involve.

Just yesterday, thanks to the efforts of a few diligent dataminers, we discovered a series of game modes that will appear in the coming weeks as part of Season 3.

Now, a promotional email sent out to loyal players has uncovered more upcoming content due to make its way to the game as part of the Season 3 content offering.

As per CharlieIntel, the email notes that “Operators return, NEW gear arrives, and worlds collide” in the upcoming Season – the biggest hint yet at what’s to come.

We also get our first look at Alex, one of the new operators, in the email. You can see it below.

As part of the leaks yesterday, we saw two maps (one called Village, and another from the original Modern Warfare release called Backlot) will be dropping into the game over the coming weeks.

Whilst many thought that the Village map would be a returning Modern Warfare 3 map, it actually seems as if we’ll be seeing a brand new map altogether.

A data miner has uncovered the mini map for Village in the latest Modern Warfare patch, and has discovered it is not the same map that we saw in Modern Warfare 3.

You can see the mini map for the new location below.

We know that Season 3 will be launching on April 8 across PS4, PC and Xbox One but other than that, Activision has been pretty tight-lipped about what we can expect to see in the game.

We’ll keep you updated as more official updates are available – expect a trailer sooner, rather than later.